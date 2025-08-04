Official, he won't return to the Bernabéu: Florentino Pérez's black sheep is heading to Greece

If Florentino Pérez stands out for anything, it's for his ability to keep absolute control over everything that happens at Real Madrid. His ability to handle all fronts with professionalism has established him as one of the great figures in world soccer. For many, he is already the best president in the history of the white club.

His first term was revolutionary, with the arrival of the Galácticos and a new management vision. That model, based on sporting and economic excellence, remains in force today. The successes achieved give him leeway to make risky decisions when he deems it appropriate.

| Europa Press

Florentino Pérez keeps making decisions

This summer, for example, Florentino Pérez has once again brought out the checkbook after several seasons of austerity. In the past, Florentino stood out for bringing in players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Modric, Kroos, Bale, Vinícius, or Fede Valverde. This summer, Real Madrid have completed high-level signings such as Dean Huijsen or Xabi Alonso, who will bring much joy to the white club.

The majority of his bets have turned out well, which strengthens his image and his decisions. Under his leadership, true stars have arrived at Santiago Bernabéu. However, there are also mistakes that are not easily forgotten.

The most obvious is the signing of Eden Hazard, whose time was disappointing from the start. But there is another case that still lingers: Luka Jovic.

Luka Jovic, Florentino Pérez's black sheep

The Serbian striker arrived in the summer of 2019 at Bernabéu from Eintracht Frankfurt. Real Madrid paid €63 million ($63 million) for a footballer who had excelled in the Bundesliga. Expectations were high, but Jovic's performance was quite the opposite.

Luka Jovic never fit into Real Madrid's system, becoming Florentino Pérez's black sheep. In 2022, after several failed attempts to relaunch his career, he left for free to Fiorentina. His departure was quiet, without fanfare, just like his time at Bernabéu.

This summer, his name has resurfaced due to a possible return to Spanish soccer. Oviedo have been very close to completing the signing of Luka Jovic, which could have led to his return to Bernabéu as a rival. However, the outcome has been completely unexpected.

At the last minute, Luka Jovic has decided to reject the proposal from the Asturian club. His destination will be Greece, where AEK Athens already awaits him. He will sign in the coming hours and will begin a new chapter far from the LaLiga spotlight.