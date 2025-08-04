Lidl just launched the pool set half of Spain was looking for: it's a sensation

Lidl has done it again with an invention that arrives just in time to change the summer landscape. The brand knows how to surprise with simple ideas that revolutionize home leisure effortlessly. This time, Lidl has found the key to making afternoons in the pool no longer the same as always.

It's no coincidence that Lidl has become the king of accessories that elevate any at-home plan. This summer's offering combines fun, ingenuity, and a price that seems like a joke. Lidl shows once again that you don't have to spend much to have the best at just the right moment.

A perfect game for the pool

Lidl has put on sale a set that transforms any pool into a family game space. You don't need to have a large pool to take advantage of this inflatable accessory. The key is its compact design, which allows you to enjoy it even in small spaces.

The set consists of an inflatable goal and a water basketball hoop. Both structures are made of high-resistance vinyl, designed to withstand continuous use. In addition, they come with two balls so you can start playing right away.

The goal measures 4 ft. 6 in. (137 cm) long, 2 ft. 2 in. (66 cm) wide, and 1 ft. 11 in. (58 cm) high, offering an ideal size for impromptu matches. The hoop has a diameter of 1 ft. 11 in. (59 cm) and a height of 1 ft. 7 in. (49 cm), adapting to any type of pool. These are carefully considered measurements so they won't get in the way while playing.

Assembly is extremely simple and doesn't require tools or special skills. You just have to inflate the pieces and place them wherever you prefer inside the pool. In addition, Lidl has included a repair patch in case a small puncture occurs with use.

Lidl's set to liven up the pool

One of the advantages of this set is its versatility when organizing games. You can alternate between water polo matches or basketball hoop competitions. Everything depends on the available space and how much you want to move around in the water.

It's recommended for children from the age of three, but it's not limited to just children. Adults can also enjoy quick matches and family competitions. It's an accessory that turns any afternoon in the pool into a moment of shared fun.

The price is another strong point of this offering, as Lidl has reduced it to 8.99 euros. It's a very accessible offer, designed for those looking for extra entertainment without spending too much. It's a perfect opportunity to add variety to summer swims.

These small accessories are what make the difference in home pools. They add dynamism and allow you to organize games spontaneously without relying on sports facilities. Lidl continues to bet on practical and affordable products to enjoy summer with the family.

