Maximum happiness for Raphinha, he's finally leaving for Bayern Munich: 'It was his big...'

Raphinha, after his memorable season, has once again experienced a summer full of tension, nerves, and uncertainty due to the club's sporting plans. Just 12 months ago, the Brazilian star was very close to leaving the club because of rumors about Nico Williams's signing. In the end, the Basque winger turned down a move to Barça and things returned to normal.

The Carioca winger replied in the best possible way: 34 goals in all competitions and 25 assists. The number 11 for Barça proved more than enough that the team doesn't need more signings in his position, although history has repeated itself. First, Nico Williams and then, Luís Díaz, both have caused some tension around Raphinha.

The arrival of either of them would have put the Brazilian international forward in a difficult position. However, to his relief, Nico has renewed with Athletic and Luis Díaz has ended up signing for Bayern Munich. With no possible rivals threatening his starting spot on the team, Raphinha feels more at ease.

Luís Díaz signs for Bayern Munich

The Colombian forward was Deco's preferred choice to strengthen Barça's attacking line, but his high cost was prohibitive. His presence would have threatened Raphinha's starting spot, but in the end, this possibility won't happen. Although Rashford and Roony have arrived to help starters Yamal and Raphinha, they're still far from threatening their starting roles.

Luís Díaz has ended up signing with the Bavarian club until 2029, and the Germans have paid Liverpool nearly €75M. In comparison, Rashford arrived on a free transfer and Roony cost only €2 million, so expectations can't be the same. Luís Díaz has signed to be a starter and a key player at Bayern; if he doesn't end up being one, rumors will start.

Luís Díaz satisfied with his signing

The 28-year-old Colombian international forward has expressed great satisfaction with his new destination and considers Bayern one of the best in the world. Díaz made the big leap to Europe in 2019 by signing with Porto, where he played 125 official matches and scored 41 goals. In January 2022, he was transferred to the English side Liverpool, where he excelled brightly.

Luiz Díaz has played 148 official matches with the "Reds," scoring 41 goals and providing 23 assists. Internationally, Díaz debuted with the Colombian national team in 2018, being a key piece for the national side. With Colombia, he has played 64 matches, scoring 19 goals and standing out especially in the 2021 Copa América, where he became the top scorer.