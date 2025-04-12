King Charles III's Ugly Gesture Toward Harry and Meghan Markle's Children

Recently, King Charles III made an unusual visit to London, where he was seen flying in his helicopter over the city. The monarch landed on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where he was specially received by Jack Brooksbank, husband of Princess Eugenie, and their two children, August and Ernest. This image surprised passersby, as it was a gesture of closeness toward Eugenie's children, who had the opportunity to take an exclusive tour in the royal helicopter.

While Charles III left in his official car, Jack took the children, along with other little ones, to enjoy a brief excursion of about ten minutes inside the helicopter. An experience that, according to a close source, left the children completely fascinated. "It seems they had a great time," the source stated, highlighting how entertained they were during the tour.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

The Distance with Harry and a Clear Message

This gesture by Charles III occurs in a somewhat complicated context. Recently, Prince Harry has decided to cut ties of friendship with his cousin Eugenie, one of the few family members he had left as support. The reasons for this distancing seem to be related to a meeting Eugenie had with Piers Morgan, a known detractor of Meghan Markle.

The situation reportedly became complicated when Harry, upon seeing the embrace between his cousin and the journalist, reacted with anger, according to details shared by Morgan in an interview. This cooling of relations within the royal family, coupled with Charles III's gesture with Eugenie's children, has caused even more speculation. While Eugenie's little ones are welcomed to the king's helicopter, Prince Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, are excluded from this closeness.

| Europa Press

A Day in the Life of Eugenie and Jack

The life of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank unfolds away from the spotlight, and they enjoy a peaceful life away from constant public scrutiny. Their main residence is in the United Kingdom, but they also spend time in Portugal, where Jack develops his career as a real estate entrepreneur. Eugenie keeps her role as the artistic director of the Hauser & Wirth gallery and is an ambassador for various causes, including ocean conservation at the Blue Marine Foundation.

Despite not having official responsibilities like her sister Beatrice, Eugenie continues to collaborate in royal engagements and is an important support for her family. Additionally, she is one of the figures close to Prince William, especially when Kate Middleton withdrew from public life due to her cancer diagnosis. The difference in treatment that Charles III has toward Eugenie and Prince Harry makes it clear that the relationship between father and son is at a very low point.