U-turn in María Del Monte and Inmaculada Casal's Case: 'we Can't...'

María del Monte became news last week at the ceremony for the Medalla de Andalucía. The singer received a well-deserved recognition after which she was involved in a notable moment when she turned her face away as her wife, Inmaculada Casal, was about to kiss her. Now, it has been Jorge Javier Vázquez who has given a twist to what the Sevillian did: "We can't demand heroic behaviors from her".

A deep reflection by Jorge Javier that provides a new point of view on what happened after days of criticism toward María. The one from Badalona recalled the moment when María del Monte, after many years of silence, spoke about her sexual orientation "when she was already an established star".

| Mediaset

Jorge Javier Vázquez recalled that three decades ago, "in a world as traditional as hers", it was almost unthinkable to publicly share something like that. A circumstance that the artist kept silent about until she finally decided to speak openly about it.

Jorge Javier Vázquez Provides a New Point of View on María del Monte's Rejection

Very understanding of the singer's attitude, Jorge Javier recalled in his Lecturas blog that María's path hasn't been easy. "María del Monte had to live her youth, a time when there were no women who declared they loved other women", he clarified.

That's why the communicator invites not to dwell on trivialities. "María del Monte's rejection gives us a lot to theorize about without crucifying the artist", he insisted.

| Europa Press

Vázquez explained that of everything that happened on such a special day for the Sevillian, he focused on the attitude of her partner. According to the Catalan, Inmaculada Casal was emotional and for that reason decided to kiss the woman she shares her life with.

Jorge Javier Justifies the Attitude of Inmaculada Casal, María del Monte's Wife

"She did what everyone would do at that moment. Rejoice for her partner by crowning that joy with a kiss on the lips", Jorge Javier Vázquez acknowledged.

To conclude, the author of Antes del olvido stated: "Years ago we would have burned Casal at the stake. Today, we reproach Del Monte for being so dull. I think it's an extraordinary advance".

| Europa Press

Words after which Vázquez hinted at something important: "That said: Inma and María owe us a kiss. They should start rehearsing for the Feria de Abril".

A conclusion that makes it clear that the presenter will be very alert to what happens in a few weeks at the most important fair in the Andalusian capital. By then, Jorge Javier hopes the couple will perform that long-awaited gesture of love that didn't happen a few days ago.