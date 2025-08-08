Robert Lewandowski says what many are thinking: 'Ter Stegen? i'm...'

The main protagonist of the summer transfer market at Can Barça hasn't been and won't be any signing made or in the works; it's what's happening with Ter Stegen. Many have shared their opinions about the situation that FC Barcelona's "1" is going through, and the latest to do so has been his teammate, Robert Lewandowski. The "9" has been very clear in his opinion about the Ter Stegen case.

Let's remember that Ter Stegen suffered a serious injury last season in Villarreal, an injury that kept him sidelined for almost the entire campaign. Barça went to the market and signed Szczesny, a goalkeeper who had hung up his gloves in the summer. Barça's call made him reconsider his decision, and he decided to join Flick's project.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Ter Stegen returned to the group in the final stretch of the season, but Hansi Flick barely gave him any minutes: he only played the match against Valladolid at Zorrilla. For the rest of the important matches, Flick kept trusting Wojciech, who had become the undisputed starter due to the lack of trust in Iñaki Peña. Now, the German goalkeeper has seen that Barça aren't counting on him for next season, since the club has signed Joan García to be the starter.

Robert Lewandowski discovers what's happening with Ter Stegen

After signing Joan García, Barça's board believed that Ter Stegen would accept one of the offers he received, but they were wrong. The German keeper has started a standoff with the club and has said "I'm not moving from here." Knowing that he still has 3 years left on his contract, until 2028, he has asked the club to pay him the salary he's owed before leaving.

To make the situation even more tense, Ter Stegen has just undergone surgery to address lower back problems he's been dealing with for some time. The last straw came after the operation, as Ter Stegen has refused to sign the medical report that the club needs to register new signings. Because of all this, FC Barcelona's upper management has opened disciplinary proceedings against him and stripped him of the captaincy. Now, Robert Lewandowski has given his honest opinion.

Robert Lewandowski speaks out about Ter Stegen

Some of the footballers in the squad, like Ferran Torres or Gavi, have come out in defense of Ter Stegen. In contrast, Robert Lewandowski, far from wanting to get involved in the matter, has said what many are thinking. The "9" replied bluntly: "Ter Stegen? I'm tired of this topic, thank you."

It's clear that the situation with the German goalkeeper is becoming entrenched and could create tensions in the locker room. Robert Lewandowski's response avoids this confrontation, sidestepping making a direct statement about his teammate's situation. Wisely, Lewandowski has decided not to get into debates to avoid creating even more controversy, but his statements show a certain weariness: it's not an ideal situation for anyone at all.