Joan Laporta does it again, historic lever: 209M for Barça in record time

Barça can boast of having solved their financial problems thanks to the constant and dedicated work of Joan Laporta. The president, always aware of the situation, has managed the club's resources perfectly to build a solid structure. Now, after several years as the top official of the Catalan entity, Laporta has fulfilled a large part of his roadmap.

His famous levers have allowed the club's financial health to be restored. This recovery made it easier to bring in signings like Dani Olmo. The "20" was able to be registered thanks to the sale of Camp Nou's VIP seats, a decision driven by Laporta that has ultimately paid off.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Joan Laporta's management has also been strengthened thanks to the new agreement with Nike. The multinational signed an extension of its contract with FC Barcelona to be the main sponsor for the next decade, generating 1.4 billion. This deal has been key to ensuring stability and strengthening the economic model, but there's more: now Laporta has pulled 209 million euros ($209 million) out of his sleeve in record time.

Joan Laporta's new lever: 209 "kilos" in less than a year

Even though the summer has been very busy at Can Barça, Joan Laporta's latest masterstroke has already been revealed. FC Barcelona will generate 209 million ($209 million) per season just from the sponsors of the new jerseys. The culé jersey is valued worldwide and Laporta has known how to take full advantage of it, achieving an unprecedented economic boost.

So, we know that Nike will contribute 122 million ($122 million) for appearing as the main sponsor on the jersey. Spotify pays between 65 and 70 million ($65–70 million) for the presence on the front and the stadium naming rights. In addition, Joan Laporta has managed to scrape together 12 million more from Ambilight ($12 million) and 10 million from the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($10 million), which will appear on the training kits.

In total, Joan Laporta has managed to scrape together 209 million euros ($209 million) per season. This figure, over the years, will help the culé entity return to the 1:1 Fair Play rule. For now, it's still necessary to tighten the belt to solve what Bartomeu and company left behind.

With the new and successful jersey lever, Joan Laporta proves to be the best president in culé history. Last year, he already made a similar move to be able to register Dani Olmo. Now, with the new signings still pending registration, the sponsors could be key to solving the situation.