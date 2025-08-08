He's leaving, Dani Olmo is much better, goodbye Barça: Dortmund and Porto dream of signing him

Barça's sporting management will have to make important decisions before the new season begins. The squad has improved significantly compared to last season with the arrival of new signings. However, the club faces a space problem, there's not enough room for everyone and nobody wants to leave.

In midfield, for example, there's a clear overbooking that prevents young La Masia talents from progressing. With footballers like Dani Olmo, Fermín, or Gavi in midfield, it seems difficult for Dro, Toni, or Guille Fernández to find a place. That's why Barça's sporting management wouldn't rule out the departure of some of them on loan.

Dani Olmo leaves no room for La Masia's best gem

At Barça, they're aware that La Masia's new gems need to keep progressing: they need quality minutes in important teams. Guille Fernández is one of those emerging talents, and top-level teams have set their sights on him.

Guille Fernández is 17 years old (17 años), he's one of La Masia's gems, and now he has to decide his future. The versatile culé midfielder has several offers and he has to decide whether to stay with the reserves or accept one of the offers he's received. A meeting with his agent, Jorge Mendes, is expected to take place to make a decision on the matter.

Reports from Germany state that Dortmund are very interested in signing Guille Fernández. However, that interest has also reached Portugal, where Porto want to sign him. Now, it's just a matter of seeing what decision he makes and where his destination will be.

What to do with Guille Fernández's talent: loan or permanent transfer

Barça and Jorge Mendes would be considering the option for Guille Fernández to go out on loan in order to keep control over the footballer. This way, Guille could gain experience and develop in a major European league before trying to take Dani Olmo's spot. His quality hasn't gone unnoticed by Dortmund and Porto.

However, it's also not ruled out that Guille Fernández could leave on a permanent transfer. Barça would keep a significant percentage of his rights and a share of any future sale. Thus, a transfer with a buy-back option can't be ruled out at all, although a loan is the most likely alternative in this case.

In any case, it's clear that Guille Fernández has to leave Barça to come back stronger than ever. Right now, with Dani Olmo occupying his position, he has no place in FC Barcelona's first team.