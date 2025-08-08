Official announcement from Real Madrid: Ibrahima Konaté and 2 more signings for €0 in 2026

After a summer of heavy spending, Real Madrid aren't stopping. Xabi Alonso is very satisfied with the arrivals of Huijsen, Carreras, Trent, and Mastantuono, but he wants more. That's why the sporting management are already working on the reinforcements that remain pending for the coming years.

Florentino Pérez has informed Xabi Alonso that right now it's difficult to take on another major operation. That's why the new Real Madrid coach has agreed to wait a year. The goal is to secure three luxury signings in 2026 without spending anything on transfer fees.

| Canva

Ibrahima Konaté, the main target

The first big name Real Madrid are considering is Ibrahima Konaté. The Liverpool center-back will be the star of the 2026 market. He has no intention of renewing his contract and will be free to negotiate with any team.

It's true that Real Madrid have tried to speed up his arrival. Florentino wants Konaté to join Xabi Alonso this very summer, but Liverpool's financial demands are unaffordable. The English are asking for 50 million, but at the white club they know that in a year he could arrive at Bernabéu for free.

| Europa Press

Given this scenario, Florentino Pérez has chosen patience. He prefers to wait a year and sign him at zero cost. It's clear that Ibrahima Konaté is Real Madrid's top priority for next year, but he won't be the only one.

Dayot Upamecano, another golden opportunity

Ibrahima Konaté isn't the only center-back on Real Madrid's agenda. Xabi and Florentino also have Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich's defender, on their radar.

His case is very similar. His contract ends in 2026 and it doesn't seem like he'll renew. Signing him for free would be a strategic move.

With Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano, Real Madrid would take a leap in defensive quality. In addition, Xabi Alonso could implement his favorite system: the three-center-back line. The squad would have the necessary depth to face all the season's challenges, but there's still more.

Donnarumma, the icing on the cake

The third name on the list is Donnarumma. PSG's goalkeeper is in the same situation as Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano, since his contract also ends in 2026.

However, his case is different. Donnarumma could leave Paris this very summer. PSG are open to negotiating, but Florentino Pérez doesn't want to rush.

Florentino's idea is clear. He only considers signing him if he can arrive for free next year. If another club gets ahead, Real Madrid won't enter into bidding wars.

For now, Thibaut Courtois is still the starting goalkeeper, but Donnarumma remains on the table as a medium-term replacement.

Real Madrid are planning their future with patience. Three strategic signings, three market opportunities, and all of them without spending a single euro on transfer fees. This way, the summer of 2026 promises to be decisive in Valdebebas.