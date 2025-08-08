Chema Alonso, hacker and IT specialist who joined the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) to advise on Artificial Intelligence (AI) matters, has left his position in a completely unexpected way. When everyone had already accepted that hacker Chema Alonso would be leading CTA on a technological level, "COPE" has revealed that the Madrid native is leaving his post. The reason given is a "supposed work incompatibility", but the truth is that Javier Tebas has played a major role in this decision that CTA has had to accept without protest.

On July 21, CTA published its new organizational chart, which included the name of the famous Spanish hacker Chema Alonso. Social media started to heat up, especially because Chema Alonso, with a broad and reputable career, had posted several tweets supporting Madrid on his "X" profile (formerly Twitter). CTA didn't give it much importance, but Javier Tebas was indeed upset by the decision, which doesn't help calm things down in refereeing: LaLiga generates a lot of controversy.

Chema Alonso joined CTA on July 21 to advise on Technological Innovation and the implementation of AI (Artificial Intelligence). In less than a month, the hacker has left his position due to a supposed work incompatibility, but the truth is that Javier Tebas has had a lot to do with this decision. Chema Alonso's appointment didn't please Javier Tebas at all, since Chema Alonso, besides being a Madridist, was negotiating with a company accused of facilitating piracy.

Official, hacker Chema Alonso leaves CTA: "Severe punishment from Javier Tebas..."

Chema Alonso's arrival at CTA caused a stir, especially because the hacker was a well-known Madridist who, far from hiding, proudly claimed to be from Real Madrid. CTA didn't give it much thought, something that didn't happen with Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga EA Sports and representative of all the clubs involved in it. In recent hours, Chema Alonso has finalized his move to Cloudflare, one of the largest technology networks specializing in cybersecurity.

Alonso's signing by Cloudflare isn't something CTA has overlooked: the hacker will be vice president and director of International Development at the San Francisco-based firm. Javier Tebas has put a lot of pressure in order to achieve the departure of a Chema Alonso who can't be in two places at once, according to sources from Spanish LaLiga.

Chema Alonso's appointment already caused controversy, although he made sure to point out that he wasn't a fanatic and that he had indeed been a great follower of Raúl González and Casillas. According to Javier Tebas, Cloudflare is a platform that facilitates piracy in soccer, so Chema Alonso's continued presence at CTA made no sense.