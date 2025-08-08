Lidl listens to its customers and brings the summer bomb: Leroy Merlin, speechless

Lidl has had it for a while, but it remains one of the most sought-after items by those who know its value. It's not on the front page nor does it have a bright sign, but those who know it come back for more. Sometimes the best things are where no one is looking.

It's not new nor does it need to be, because Lidl has found a goldmine here that doesn't wear out over time. It works, it lasts, and it fits into plans without making a fuss. Those who try it never go back to what they used before.

A garden option that makes things very easy

Lidl offers a compact ceramic grill designed for those who enjoy cooking outdoors with little effort. It can be used for smoking, baking, grilling, or cooking at high temperatures without losing control. It features a robust, well-finished design, with details intended for comfortable use from day one.

The enameled ceramic body keeps the heat throughout the entire cooking process, which allows for long recipes without having to keep an eye on the charcoal. The temperature is easily regulated thanks to the adjustable vents on the bowl and the lid. The thermometer is built-in and shows the levels according to the type of cooking you want to do.

The cooking surface measures 10.4 in. (26.5 cm) in diameter and is suitable for meals for small groups. When assembled, it measures 16.9 x 22.2 x 19.3 in. (43 x 56.5 x 49 cm) and weighs 50.7 lbs. (23 kg), which is just enough to move it with help but without being uncomfortable. The structure includes powder-coated steel legs that hold up well to outdoor use.

The price is another of its strong points, since it is set at 99.99 euros in Lidl's online store. It's not a new item nor a limited-time promotion; you can buy it all year round. It comes with all the necessary accessories to assemble it with nothing more than the tools you already have at home.

Stable heat and cooking without surprises

One of the clearest advantages is heat retention, which allows you to cook for longer with less fuel. This is appreciated on long days or when you want slow cooking. The charcoal holds up well without needing to be replenished constantly, which gives you more peace of mind.

The lid opens easily thanks to the spring support and has a bamboo handle that doesn't get hot. The felt gasket is durable and prevents heat or smoke leaks. The entire system is designed to be safe and practical in a home environment.

The grill is made of stainless steel, while the charcoal base is made of cast iron. Both materials provide durability and ensure even heat distribution. This is evident in the final result, with food cooked evenly and without cold spots.

Lidl hasn't aimed for a spectacular design, but rather one that works and holds up to real outdoor use. It's a grill that's easy to handle and doesn't require previous experience to get the most out of it. If you have a garden and enjoy cooking outside, this option can make your life much easier.

