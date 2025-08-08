The day has come, Raúl Asencio informs Real Madrid of his decision: 'I'm going to...'

Raúl Asencio has become a key figure in Real Madrid's current events. The youth academy product was the big surprise of last season: he emerged as an emergency solution and won over Bernabéu with his commitment and quality. His impact was such that the club decided to renew his contract a few weeks ago, seeing him as a center-back with a bright future.

However, after his poor performance in the Club World Cup, the outlook has changed. Raúl Asencio's continuity is now in doubt. His future seems to be far from Bernabéu due to the competition arriving in the white locker room.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Huijsen and Rüdiger ahead of Raúl Asencio

Currently, Raúl Asencio has lost his starting spot at Real Madrid. Xabi Alonso has made it clear that his center-back pairing will be Dean Huijsen and Antonio Rüdiger. Both have more experience and can deliver a higher level of performance, so Asencio will have to compete with Militao and Alaba for a place in the defensive rotation coming off the bench.

This situation is not to his liking and could lead to his departure from Real Madrid this very summer. Raúl Asencio believes that last season was one of his best and he expected to keep that status, but with Xabi Alonso everything has changed. In this scenario, his farewell is not ruled out and the first offers have already arrived from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia tempts Raúl Asencio, who is very clear about his decision

Several teams from the Saudi Pro League have shown interest in signing Raúl Asencio. In Saudi Arabia, they're not only looking for veteran stars, but also young prospects who can help raise the level of the league. Asencio's profile fits perfectly into this strategy: we're talking about a young center-back with potential, who already knows what it's like to play at the European elite level.

The offers he has received are very tempting and financially far superior to his current salary at Real Madrid. However, Raúl Asencio is clear about his decision: "I'm going to stay", he has openly admitted in the white locker room. The youth academy product trusts his abilities and only wants to succeed at Bernabéu.

Despite the difficulties, Raúl Asencio is not willing to give up and he is clear that, if he keeps working, he could convince Xabi Alonso and thus earn his place. He prefers to fight for a spot at Real Madrid rather than accept a million-euro offer from Saudi Arabia.

A message of loyalty to Real Madrid

Raúl Asencio's decision is a gesture of love for the club. He has renewed his contract accepting a lower salary than he could earn elsewhere, but his dream remains intact: to succeed at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso values his commitment, although the demands will be at the highest level. Asencio will stay, fight, and wait for his moment. The road won't be easy, but he is determined to walk it.