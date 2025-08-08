I found at Sam's Club the piece of furniture my grandmother was in love with: KO to Ikea

Finding a piece of furniture that combines style and functionality and truly catches the eye isn't always easy. Many popular pieces tend to be very generic or lack that personality that makes a piece stand out in any home. However, there are options that manage to perfectly blend contemporary design with classic and practical details.

One of those surprising pieces is the Member's Mark Enzo Storage Cabinet, available at Sam's Club for $599. This display cabinet offers an elegant and sophisticated design that recalls mid-century aesthetics, but with a modern touch that makes it ideal for different spaces in the home. Its combination of materials and finishes makes it a very attractive alternative compared to more conventional brands, such as Ikea.

A design that blends classic and modern

Member's Mark Enzo Storage Cabinet from Sam's Club comes in three finishes: natural, green, and black, all combined with shelves in golden brown tones that add warmth and style. Its tall, curved silhouette not only creates an impressive presence, but also maximizes storage space. Although pieces of this style are usually not very versatile, this model fits perfectly in living rooms, offices, or even dining rooms.

One of the most interesting features is the mix of materials: upper doors with tempered glass and lower doors made of black rattan. This uncommon combination gives it a unique and distinctive air. In addition, the handles painted in antique gold add an elegant touch that's not usually found in mid-range furniture.

Beyond its attractive appearance, the Enzo Storage Cabinet is built with sturdy wood and wood veneers that ensure durability. It features two adjustable shelves in the upper section, so the user can adapt the space according to their needs. The lower section offers closed storage, perfect for keeping items that are preferred out of sight.

With dimensions of 36 in. x 17 in. x 74 in. (91 x 44 x 188 cm), it's a practical piece that doesn't take up too much space, but does offer enough capacity for books, keepsakes, or fine china. In addition, it can be paired with the Enzo Writing Desk, sold separately, to create an elegant and coordinated workspace.

The item can be easily found in the online store of Sam's Club with the web code #990395681. Meanwhile, its reviews show that the display cabinet has received very good ratings from buyers, with a score of 4.6 out of 5 on the official page. One customer highlighted that they purchased two units to place on either side of the fireplace, and that the quality of the piece exceeded their expectations.