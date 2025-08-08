Long lines at Costco in the U.S. to get these Calvin Klein pants for $27

In several Costco warehouses in the United States, an unexpected wave of shoppers has put the patience of the most loyal customers to the test. The scene repeats itself: long lines in the men's clothing section, empty shelves, and shoppers waiting their turn with their eyes fixed on a single goal.

The reason? Some Calvin Klein jeans that have caused a real sensation. It's the Men’s Denim Jean model, which combines a classic design with remarkable durability and a price that's hard to ignore: just $26.99. Demand has grown so much that in some stores, unusual crowds have formed for a fashion product.

A classic design at an irresistible price

These jeans have a straight cut and are available in blue and black, the most sought-after colors by those who prefer a classic style. They're made with a blend of cotton (70%), polyester (28%), and elastane (2%), which gives them a durable finish but with some stretch. In addition, their weight of 10 oz. (283 g) makes them a sturdy garment, ideal for everyday wear.

Another advantage is their versatility: they're available in waist sizes from 30 to 42, with several leg lengths, which allows them to fit different bodies. There are also special sizes for people who are taller or have a larger build. This detail has been key in encouraging more shoppers to buy them.

Production is handled by factories in Bangladesh, where Calvin Klein usually produces many of their denim garments. Despite the low price, the finish meets the brand's standards. They include a metal zipper, coin pocket, and reinforced stitching, all with the Calvin Klein Jeans label.

Success in store and also online

On the Costco website, this model is available with standard shipping included in the price. Express shipping options are also offered, although with additional costs. The availability of colors and sizes may vary depending on the warehouse or the website, which has led many to go in person.

As for customer reviews, the pants have an average rating of 3.7 out of 5 in published reviews. Although some users mention differences in color compared to the digital photos, most highlight the good value for money. Many shoppers buy them again after trying them, even taking several pairs in different colors.

The phenomenon shows that when a well-known brand offers quality at a discounted price, public interest skyrockets. In this case, the mix of style, durability, and price has made these jeans one of the star products of the moment at Costco.