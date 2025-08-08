AT&T's latest call strikes fear into many: they can say goodbye now

A simple message has shaken the halls of one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. AT&T's latest internal communication has sparked nervousness among many of its employees. What seemed like a simple corporate note has turned into a kind of ultimatum that could force more than one person to make difficult decisions.

No, it's not just an internal policy change: the direct tone of the statement has been clear. AT&T CEO John Stankey has sent a memo to all the company's managers. In it, he bluntly states that certain attitudes within the workforce don't fit with the strategic vision the company is adopting.

He points out that if employees aren't aligned with the company's values or decisions, they might want to consider continuing their careers elsewhere. This message comes right after AT&T conducted a large internal survey in which more than 99,000 employees participated. This represents 73% of its entire workforce.

The majority declared themselves committed to their work. But the CEO wanted to make it clear that involvement isn't enough if the new guidelines aren't met.

AT&T makes decisions that won't be welcomed

One of the most controversial points in the memo has to do with the full return to the offices. After a period in which hybrid work was allowed, with days at home and in the office, a new rule has now been imposed. Employees must attend their offices all five days of the workweek.

This decision hasn't been well received by everyone. Some employees see it as a step backward or a loss of rights. In this uncomfortable climate, Verizon, one of its main competitors, has taken advantage of the situation to attract talent dissatisfied with these new rules.

Stankey hasn't softened the blow. In his message, he indicated that the company is moving away from a culture based on stability, permanence, and blind obedience. AT&T now wants to reward commitment, productivity, and talent.

In other words, if you don't adapt, the company is inviting you, in polite terms, to pack your bags. It's not just about following orders. The CEO has hinted that some employee comments reveal a concerning disconnect between their personal expectations and the reality of the business.

AT&T seeks loyalty, but with conditions

In his memo, Stankey has also defended employees' right to have adequate and well-managed spaces. At the same time, he has insisted that times are changing, and the company can't afford to fall behind out of fear of causing discomfort.

The underlying message is clear. AT&T wants a workforce aligned with its vision, flexible in the face of change, and prepared for the challenges of today's market. For those who aren't willing, the company isn't closing the doors, but it does suggest they see them as an exit.