Iñigo Martínez, 34-year-old Basque center-back, will leave Barça in this transfer window and will head to Saudi Arabia to sign for Al-Nassr with Cristiano Ronaldo. Iñigo Martínez renewed with Barça until 2026, but he has received a colossal offer from Saudi Arabia and will leave for free, freeing up about €14 million ($14 million) in salary mass. Barça, like barcelonismo, has been deeply affected, but Laporta is already preparing €75 million ($75 million) to sign two top-level center-backs in Europe.

Barça expected painful departures and one of these has ended up being Iñigo Martínez, starting center-back for Barça and undisputed in Flick's defensive schemes. From Barça to Al-Nassr: Iñigo Martínez will leave FC Barcelona leaving €0 ($0) in the coffers, although he will help with registration. Barça, harmed by Ter Stegen's attitude, has had to accept the departure of Iñigo Martínez, who had a contract until 2026 with the Catalan club led by Laporta.

Now, deeply affected by the sale of Iñigo Martínez, Joan Laporta has had to react. Barça's president will do so in grand fashion, according to sources from the culer club. Laporta is preparing, attention, €75 million ($75 million) so Flick can count on 2 defenders to replace Iñigo Martínez, who will travel to Saudi Arabia this very Friday morning.

Barça for next season is already starting to take shape and, therefore, the usual summer transfer market shuffle has already begun in the Catalan city. Several files are on the table, but in recent hours the one for Iñigo Martínez has been opened, who will leave Barça for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Barça has strengthened by signing Marcus Rashford and García, but has clearly weakened by accepting the departure of Iñigo Martínez, necessary in order to register the new signings.

The economic situation at Barça remains critical and proof of this is that Iñigo Martínez had to be sold to register, but Barça is preparing a surprise. Joan Laporta has let Iñigo Martínez go, but he knows that the VIP seat money is about to arrive and, consequently, he will have money to sign. Specifically, Laporta knows he will have about €75 million ($75 million) to sign Iñigo Martínez's replacements at Barça: 2 new signings already confirmed, will surprise.

Iñigo Martínez's departure is imminent, as are Barça's two new signings to replace him at the heart of the defense. To begin with, the first "signing" will be a youth team player from the reserves who will be promoted with Flick for good. This is Andrés Cuenca, who has already debuted and is a regular in first-team training sessions, although this year he didn't do preseason with Flick.

In addition to Cuenca's signing, Barça is preparing €75 million ($75 million) to surprise Inter Milan. Laporta wants Alessandro Bastoni, 26-year-old Italian defender who has a great relationship with Lamine Yamal: the signing is complicated, but Barça has money and wants to bring joy.

Iñigo Martínez's departure has deeply affected barcelonismo and Laporta wants Bastoni to become the new starting center-back for FC Barcelona: €75M ($75M) already prepared for this.