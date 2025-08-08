From substitute to starter, Xabi Alonso warns Dean Huijsen: 'You've got a new partner, he's TOP'

The most important mission that Xabi Alonso must complete after his arrival at Real Madrid is to strengthen the defensive area. The locker room has suffered for several seasons from serious injuries to players like Carvajal, Courtois, Militao, or David Alaba. The new coach wants to put an end to this trend as soon as possible.

That's why Xabi Alonso has decided to almost completely renew the back line. The additions of Trent Alexander‑Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Álvaro Carreras aim to reverse a worrying situation. All three are expected to be starters from day one.

Defensive renewal: Dean Huijsen will be the leader of the back line

Dean Huijsen has been the first major signing of Xabi Alonso's project: a 20-year-old center-back who has arrived at Real Madrid as a reference to lead the defense. The cost of his signing has exceeded €50 million, which shows a clear commitment from the club to youth, ball-playing ability, and physicality. Xabi is certain that Huijsen will be the boss of the back line from the very beginning.

However, what Xabi Alonso isn't so sure about is who should be his partner, so he has opened a casting to find the ideal partner for Dean Huijsen. In the first preseason training sessions, Xabi is thoroughly analyzing all the options he has on the table. To everyone's surprise, there is a center-back who is earning his place through effort and hard work: he will go from being a substitute to a starter if everything stays the same.

Rüdiger as a logical option… but David Alaba impresses

The most normal option would be for Antonio Rüdiger to take that spot alongside Dean Huijsen. The German center-back has extensive experience at the top level and his leadership is a sure asset for any team. His career makes him the natural candidate to be a starter.

However, Xabi Alonso has been surprised by the level shown by David Alaba in the preseason training sessions. The Austrian has worked intensely and seems to be regaining the necessary physical condition. Xabi doesn't rule out lining him up alongside Dean Huijsen if he keeps up that performance.

David Alaba's contract ends in 2026, so this could be his last season at Bernabéu. If he keeps his physical level, he could say goodbye by regularly playing as a starter in the center of the Madridist back line. That experience would be an ideal complement to Dean Huijsen's youth: together they can form a very solid duo.