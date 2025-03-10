U-turn After What Happened Between Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra: It's Shocking

Two months after their separation became public, there has been an unexpected U-turn in the current and delicate situation of Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra. Both have once again become the center of attention, thanks to the latest and unexpected gesture the soccer coach has made toward his ex-wife.

It was in mid-January when it came to light that, after 30 years together and three children in common, this high-profile couple was ending their love story. According to Mamarazzis, the reason for their breakup was related to the ex-footballer's "obsession" with everything related to his professional career.

| Europa Press

However, everything indicates that Pep Guardiola is not willing to throw in the towel, proof of which is the latest information published by the British newspaper The Sun.

In an attempt to save his marriage, the Manchester City coach reportedly made a secret trip to Barcelona a week ago with the purpose of winning back Cristina Serra.

| Europapress

According to the tabloid, Pep Guardiola still had hopes for his marriage. So much so that he reportedly traveled by private plane to Barcelona to spend three days with his wife at the family home.

Pep Guardiola Makes a Decision Related to Cristina Serra and Takes a U-turn in Their Separation

There is no doubt that Pep Guardiola is willing to do everything possible to give his marriage with Cristina Serra a second chance. In fact, he didn't think twice about taking a plane to spend a few days with her in Barcelona.

As reported by the aforementioned British media, during his stay in the Catalan city, the athlete barely left the family home, except to visit his dentist.

| Europa Press

This way, Pep Guardiola dedicated most of the time to being with Cristina Serra before returning to Manchester to resume training with his team.

As expected, the coach's recent trip to Barcelona has fueled rumors related to their possible reconciliation. However, the businesswoman has chosen not to make any statements about it to the cameras of Europa Press.

True to the discretion with which she has always handled her relationship with the former Barça player, Cristina Serra has made it clear that she has "no comment" on the matter. Additionally, she remained silent when asked if Pep Guardiola is really doing everything possible to win her back.