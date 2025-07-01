Vox blames Fundación Bofill for school failure and calls for a change of course

Vox has emphasized school failure in Catalonia this afternoon in Parliament, during the question session for the President of the Generalitat. The leader of the party, Ignacio Garriga, referred to the disastrous competency test results. "They're a damn disaster," he said emphatically from his seat.

Under the watchful eye of the Education Minister, Esther Niubó, Garriga pointed out the cause of school failure. He mentioned "the ideological policies promoted by both PSC, ERC, and Junts." The deputy accused the socialists of "destroying education as a social elevator."

| E-Noticies, Parlament

"You're very socialist, but the only thing you've socialized is failure and inequality. Today only families with resources can choose the education they want. Those who don't have them are condemned to the factory of mediocrity you've turned public school into," said the Vox deputy.

Vox criticizes the Catalan educational model

Ignacio Garriga painted a picture of the Catalan educational model that has led to collapse and school failure. "A model in which you promote competency and processes instead of valuing knowledge, memorization, or merit," he described. He also criticizes having turned classrooms into "laboratories for activists and subsidized foundations."

At this point, he mentioned the Bofill Foundation, which he accused of having turned schools into "recreational colonies." Vox's leader in Catalonia called on Salvador Illa to change course, "to give authority to teachers and restore excellence to the curriculum." According to him, it all comes down to "freedom for families."

Salvador Illa defends the Catalan model

Salvador Illa replied that for him, education is "bringing out what's inside, helping a person develop." He contrasted this model with Vox's, which he accused of seeing education as indoctrination. "We're so far apart on this issue that we'll rarely be able to agree," Illa acknowledged.

The President defended the Catalan educational model, although he admitted that it has a lot of room for improvement. From his response, it doesn't seem that PSC intends to change a model that has led to disaster.