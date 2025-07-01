30M and he says goodbye to Madrid to play in Qatar: Florentino Pérez is considering it

One of the most controversial decisions by Florentino Pérez has to do with players over 30 years old. Except for a few rare cases, Real Madrid President keeps a strict rule: veteran players can only renew year by year.

No long-term contracts that would commit the club in the medium term. Cases like Sergio Ramos or Cristiano Ronaldo made this clear. Florentino Pérez is above sentimentality and will only do what he considers best for Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois, a dangerous exception

In recent hours, the President has learned of a situation that he doesn't like at all and that he must solve before it's too late. Although Real Madrid's locker room is young, there are several players over 30 years old who could be experiencing their final season. One of those names is Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian is one of the few exceptions to the rule that could make Florentino Pérez reconsider his usual policy. Despite being 33 years old (33 años) and coming off a serious injury, Thibaut Courtois renewed until 2026 after tearing his knee. It was a clear show of trust from the club.

Qatar enters the scene with an irresistible offer

However, that bet on Courtois could backfire. According to "Defensa Central," the player's entourage has received an offer from Qatar for when his contract with Real Madrid ends.

The Arab country is offering him a salary of €30 million per season. Currently, Thibaut Courtois earns around €9 million, so the offer triples his current salary.

Qatar wants to tempt Courtois not to renew with Madrid and head to the Middle East in 2026. This operation is already underway.

Florentino Pérez considers what to do with Thibaut Courtois

Despite Qatari interest, Courtois is clear about his intentions. He isn't considering leaving Real Madrid now or when his contract ends. His desire is to remain linked to the club and renew for at least one more season, until 2027.

The ball is in Florentino Pérez's court. He will have to decide whether to make a new exception to his rule and extend Thibaut Courtois's contract or keep his strict stance with veteran players. Everything will depend on the Belgian's performance in this new stage.

The President has already shown that he puts the club above any name. But Courtois remains one of the pillars of the squad. The final decision will shape the future of one of Madrid's greatest recent legends.