'We already know who Chili is': PP accuses Illa of lying and threatens legal action

High tension in Parliament between the President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, and the opposition leader, Alejandro Fernández. During the question session, the president of the Catalan PP insisted on questioning Salvador Illa about Chili as he did fifteen days ago. Chili is the mysterious name that appears linked to Salvador Illa in the UCO report by the Civil Guard on the Koldo and Santos Cerdán scheme.

| E-Noticies, Parlament

"Have you finally found out who Chili was yet?" Alejandro Fernández asked. "No, have you?" Salvador Illa replied. The response from the People's Party deputy sparked one of the tensest moments in Parliament so far this term.

PP accuses Salvador Illa of hiding information

"Yes, I do, I already know who Chili is, we finally know," Alejandro Fernández stated. The People's Party deputy referred to the information that has appeared in the media in recent days, according to which it is Xiaojuan Li. "A Chinese citizen, supposedly wanted, who foisted 361 million euros in defective masks on the Ministry of Health you led," Fernández explained.

He reproached Illa for responding in the last session "surprisingly upset" that he had "no damn idea." According to him, "it's hard to believe you didn't know who Chili was, or who she was." He described this as "concerning," because "today we know that Koldo and Chili did coordinate the purchase of masks for your ministry, and that you reported Chili the progress via Signal daily."

Fernández clarified that "it's not up to me" to say whether this is a crime. But he did emphasize the "hiding of information" by the President. He expressed his hope that Salvador Illa will give the appropriate explanations during his appearance in Parliament on July 15.

The president threatens to take legal action

"You've just made a serious mistake, and an error you'll regret," Salvador Illa replied, visibly upset. He described PP's accusations as "false" and "fiction." He insisted that he doesn't know Chili at all, and suggested that Alejandro Fernández "lets himself be carried away by the pressure from some people."

"You have the chance to deny it," he concluded, "if not, I'll reserve my actions." Alejandro Fernández made a disapproving gesture, remaining impassive in the face of Illa's threat.