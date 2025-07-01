Al-Hilal, a team in the Saudi League, has become the breakout team of this Club World Cup and wants to keep signing players to grow. The Saudi club wants to sign one of Lamine Yamal's best friends, but Barça has stepped in with Deco, the culer club's sporting director, leading the way. Barça is also interested in signing Lamine Yamal's best friend, which is why Deco needs €1 million to steal him from Al-Hilal, the team of the moment.

After defeating Manchester City in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup, Al-Hilal is looking to keep making history, this time in the transfer market. Al-Hilal is looking to sign Lamine Yamal's close friend, but the Saudi club doesn't know that Deco is also after this player, who dreams of wearing the culer colors. Deco's work has been excellent in this transfer window, but it could still get better if he completes the signing of Lamine Yamal's best friend: goodbye Al-Hilal, hello Barça.

| E-Noticies, @deco_official, @FCBarcelona

Lamine Yamal, just 17 years old, is already the great football and media star of the new Barça under Hansi Flick. Therefore, Deco wants to please him with a new signing. Barça considers that the first team's squad is quite competitive, but the truth is that Deco has another major target in mind and young Lamine Yamal knows it. Lamine Yamal wants to keep shining at Barça and dreams of doing so alongside his close friend, who is close to signing for Al-Hilal in the Saudi League.

From Al-Hilal to Barça, Deco needs €1M to sign Lamine Yamal's best friend right now

Lamine Yamal already knows that Barça, in addition to signing Nico Williams, wants to bring in one of his best friends, who was close to joining Saudi Al-Hilal on loan. Deco has acted quickly and has intervened in a deal that Al-Hilal had almost completed: the Portuguese is looking for just €1M to sign Yamal's best friend right now. Barça is working to secure this amount and, above all, to ensure that Lamine Yamal's friend can be registered, since the culer club is not currently at 1:1.

Lamine Yamal is the flagship of the new Barça under Hansi Flick and Deco, the culer club's sporting director, wants the Spanish international to feel more supported than ever. After Nico Williams's "yes," Barça has another major transfer target: to finalize and confirm the arrival of Lamine Yamal's best friend, who would say goodbye to Al-Hilal.

Barça finalizes Nico Williams, but signs Lamine Yamal's other close friend: "Goodbye final to Inzaghi's Al-Hilal..."

Al-Hilal was very close to securing the arrival of Lamine Yamal's best friend, but Deco has stepped in to change everything in Barça's favor. Deco needs just €1M to secure the signing of Lamine Yamal's best friend, who plays for Bayern Munich and was close to joining Al-Hilal on loan. Al-Hilal doesn't know it yet, but Barça is about to turn the situation of Lamine Yamal's close friend around completely: goodbye Arabia.

Lamine Yamal's best friend plays for a major European team and has a huge offer from Al-Hilal, but Deco knows that if Barça calls, he'll accept being a culer. All because Lamine Yamal is already Barça's big draw and a global soccer star, just as the Argentine star Leo Messi once was, now in Miami. Lamine Yamal only wants to play for Barça and has made this clear to his agent, Jorge Mendes, but that doesn't mean he doesn't want to be ambitious.

Barça has fully intervened in the deal and, according to what "e-Notícies" has been able to confirm, the signing could be finalized very soon. We're talking about the arrival of left-back Adam Aznou, left-back for Bayern Munich's reserve team and Lamine Yamal's best friend, who already has an offer to become a culer. Aznou was close to joining Al-Hilal on loan, but Barça has entered the race and could land the left-back, who keeps a great relationship with Yamal and Williams.