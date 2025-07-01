Official, Pep Guardiola goes all out: '€100M, signs Barça's gem'

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager, has been eliminated from the Club World Cup and is looking for solutions in the form of signings. The complicated part is that, once again, Pep Guardiola is willing to do anything to improve his squad, and he's even prepared to sign from Barça by sparing no expense. Pep Guardiola is not satisfied with his team and believes that, with a massive signing valued at €100 million, he would be able to compete for everything again: he plays for Barça.

Yes, as you read, Pep Guardiola wants to sign Barça's great gem, for whom the culer club demands at least €100 million in this transfer market. Money is not a problem for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, who is looking for replacements and solutions to compete for all the titles sooner rather than later. Pep Guardiola's idea is clear: he will offer €100 million for his new whim, Manchester City is sparing no expense after being eliminated from the Club World Cup.

| Europa Press

Barça is already on alert and knows that, once again, Pep Guardiola is going all out with the goal of signing in the Catalan capital. Barça believes that it's not entirely fair, but admits that if a massive offer arrives, it will be considered due to the club's financial situation, which is still far from excellent. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola wants to sign Barça's new gem no matter what: his value is close to €100M and Manchester City could easily pay it.

Official, Pep Guardiola spares no expense: "100M, signs Barça's gem"

Pep Guardiola's frustration is considerable and the Catalan manager, with a past at Barça, intends to calm it by signing in this summer transfer market. Pep Guardiola has set his sights on one of the top talents from Hansi Flick's first team and has given clear and direct orders: he wants to pay whatever it takes to sign him. This player is none other than Fermín López, Barça's attacking midfielder who, apparently, will start the official season as a substitute.

Pep Guardiola is won over with Fermín López and, according to media outlets such as "Diario SPORT" or "Mundo Deportivo", Barça would agree to sell him as long as the amount is considerable and more than fair. Pep Guardiola has spoken with Fermín López and has told him that he will be very important in City's future project, something Barça can't promise him. Barça have Dani Olmo and Raphinha in that position, which is why they don't rule out selling López, who would go on to earn almost twice as much money.

Manchester City want to negotiate with Barça for Fermín López: "Direct order from Pep Guardiola..."

Pep Guardiola wants to have Fermín López and Manchester City are ready to start negotiating his signing. Even though City are "in a hurry", they know they must wait for Barça to finalize the signing of Nico Williams, which would almost certainly mean Fermín López's departure. Clearly, Fermín López has a contract, so it's up to him to leave or not: the club won't push him, but the Huelva native will think about it.

Barça's position is also clear when it comes to agreeing to negotiate. They want to start from a base price of €100 million, which could be reduced to 75 or 80 depending on the conditions and Fermín López's needs. Pep Guardiola is going all out after the failure in the Club World Cup: he's sparing no expense to sign Fermín López in this summer transfer market.