Official! Major shock with Ansu Fati: no one expected what AS Monaco will pay

After many months of rumors, Ansu Fati's departure from Barça is now official. After several seasons plagued by injuries, the eternal prospect has decided to try his luck at AS Monaco. The goal of the eternal La Masia prospect is to regain his best form, and he will leave on loan to achieve it.

| @fabrizioromano

Despite what has happened in recent seasons, if he manages to recover his physical condition and best version, Barça's doors will be open for his possible return. However, at this moment, Ansu Fati's departure was very necessary for both parties. Hansi Flick wasn't giving him minutes even though the "10" has one of the highest salaries in the squad.

Moreover, his disastrous performance and lack of flexibility to help the club, considering he could've left in January, haven't helped at all. Ansu Fati still has a contract with Barça with a salary of €12 million per season. A completely unsustainable situation that AS Monaco has tried to solve, although nobody expected what ended up happening.

The conditions of Ansu Fati's transfer to AS Monaco

In the end, Ansu Fati will play next season for AS Monaco, although the deal isn't as advantageous as it might seem. Barça had to extend Ansu's contract by one more year, specifically until June 2028, to defer his salary and avoid affecting the 1:1 rule. Meanwhile, it has become known that AS Monaco will only cover €3.7 million of the €12 million currently on his contract.

Barça was counting on Ansu Fati's departure to carry out other operations this summer, but for now, everything is on hold. The latest information about him indicates that only a small part of the salary will be covered by the Monegasques. Ansu is leaving on loan, but most of the salary will still be paid by the Catalan club.

The details of the agreement between Barça and AS Monaco for Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati successfully passed the medical examination and has already signed his loan with a purchase option with AS Monaco. The purchase option is set at €11 million if the Principality's team ends up making it effective. Barça will cover most of his salary but will keep a significant percentage of a possible sale if Monaco ends up signing him.

The culé striker will leave, at least for this coming season, Camp Nou in search of the regularity he needs. Ansu Fati has only been able to play 300 minutes (300 min) this season over the course of 11 matches played. AS Monaco, full of young players, could be the launching platform that the La Masia product so desperately needs.