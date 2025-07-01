Orriols asks how much the trip of a parliament delegation to Budapest has cost

Sílvia Orriols has asked President of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, how much the trip of Parliament deputies to Budapest has cost. This is a delegation that participated in the Pride March against Viktor Orbán's government.

"Deputies of this chamber go to Budapest as a delegation of this Parliament. "Should we understand that these are paid vacations?" the Aliança Catalana deputy has questioned. This took place during this afternoon's control session in Parliament. Orriols has mentioned deputies Tània Verge, Raquel Sans, and Ennatu Domingo, and has asked "how much this joke has cost taxpayers."

"They look very smiley," she said about the deputies. "Do you know who doesn't laugh as much? Those who get up at six in the morning to go to the factory, the workshop, or the store so they can pay the taxes that the political elite then squanders recklessly."

Calls on Salvador Illa for elections now

Sílvia Orriols has spoken of "total misgovernment" in Catalonia, mentioning insecurity, the DGAIA scandals, the habaneras controversy, and school failure. "Faced with this situation," she said, "there's only one question, and that's when you plan to call elections and free Catalonia from the heavy burden of your misgovernment."

Salvador Illa, in his turn, has defended the trip of deputies who "went to Budapest to defend rights, democracy, and freedom." The president has recommended that Sílvia Orriols travel more.

The deputy replied that "it's very easy to travel when others pay," but that "many Catalans can't travel, among other things, because of their tax hell." She reproached that taxpayers have to pay for "your pro-immigration drift." She accused Illa of classist comments while "he wouldn't know how to survive on his own."

Salvador Illa ended by telling Sílvia Orriols not to lecture him, and reminded her that he comes from a humble family. PSC has reiterated their commitment to the fight for human rights and, in this case, for the LGTBI community.

Controversial trip to Budapest

This delegation's trip has already sparked a lot of criticism on social media. They accuse these deputies of going to Budapest to question the decisions of a sovereign country while forgetting about the persecution of homosexuality in Morocco or Palestine. It should be noted that in Hungary, for example, same-sex civil partnerships are legalized (legalizadas).

There have been many accusations against the Catalan left of posturing while things in Catalonia keep getting worse. Aliança Catalana is one of the parties taking advantage of the left's collapse. Sílvia Orriols has once again proved it today from her seat in Parliament.