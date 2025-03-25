This Is What Queen Letizia Has Done with Princess Leonor's Bodyguards

Queen Letizia has decided to increase Princess Leonor's security following recent leaks of her stay in Chile. The Royal Household showed concern about the young woman's exposure, who is currently on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. Especially those taken in a shopping center in Punta Arenas from the closed-circuit security cameras, something completely illegal.

As a result of these events, what Queen Letizia has done with Leonor's bodyguards is increase their number. Thus, security control has been intensified on board the ship and during her international travels. This measure aims to protect the heir's privacy without restricting press access at official events.

Queen Letizia Makes a Decision on Princess Leonor's Security

The recent controversy surrounding Princess Leonor in Chile has sparked a great debate about the extent of press freedom. While there is an effort to normalize certain aspects of the heir's life, there are certain limits that should not be crossed. The images leaked in recent weeks, particularly of the princess in a swimsuit or enjoying a beer, have worried Queen Letizia.

In this regard, what the queen has done with Leonor's bodyguards is increase their number. Although the kings advise Leonor to be prudent in her behavior during her free time, there are aspects beyond their control. Like any young person her age, she has the right to have fun, but any moment of her life is subject to analysis.

This greatly concerns Queen Letizia, who doesn't want Princess Leonor's image to go beyond her institutional image. Monarquía Confidencial has been able to confirm that the Royal Household has issued new guidelines to prevent further unwanted leaks.

These include stricter supervision of communications and information shared from the ship. This decision is part of an effort to balance the heir's private life with her institutional role and protect her.

Queen Letizia Completely Shields Princess Leonor

The recent leaks about Princess Leonor's personal life have caused discomfort in Zarzuela, which issued a statement last Monday. Now it has been Queen Letizia who has taken a further step by increasing her eldest daughter's security team. As a mother, she has expressed concern for her daughter's safety, which has led to the decision to reinforce her protection.

The Royal Household publicly denounced the leak of the images in Chile, threatening to take legal action. This, in turn, has led the Chilean prosecutor's office to open an investigation to find those responsible for the leak. An unprecedented move by Zarzuela that reveals the discomfort this situation has caused in the palace.

For Queen Letizia, this is not enough, and she has demanded greater vigilance over Princess Leonor with stricter measures. Measures ranging from increased coverage within Elcano to more rigorous protocols during her public activities.

All this without this decision hindering the work of the media. Letizia is well aware of the press's duty to inform and doesn't want the increase in security to be an impediment.

Despite the new restrictions, the Royal Household remains committed to press access during official events. However, Leonor's security and privacy have become absolute priorities for Queen Letizia. The princess's image is now a priority issue, and any threat to her privacy will be handled with the utmost caution.