This Is the Secret House Gerard Piqué Shared With Shakira: Far From Barcelona

Far from the noise of the city and the media hustle, Gerard Piqué finds his refuge in an exclusive corner of the Pyrenees. In the quiet town of Bolvir, just a few minutes from Puigcerdà, the Catalan owns a spectacular mansion where he disconnects from routine.

This property, which he once shared with Shakira, remains one of his most private spaces, and he now enjoys it with Clara Chía. The former Barça player chose this privileged area of Cerdanya, a destination favored by many Catalan fortunes.

This Is the Secret Mansion Gerard Piqué Shared with Shakira

Gerard Piqué's home sits on a large plot of 21,528 sq. ft. (2,000 square meters) and has a built area of 6,458 sq. ft. (600 square meters). Its structure combines stone, wood, and slate, typical materials of high mountain architecture.

These materials provide warmth and a carefully maintained rustic style. Additionally, the large windows allow for a complete connection with the surroundings, offering spectacular views of the Pyrenean mountains.

The house is distributed over two main floors and an attic, providing spacious and bright areas. Although the interior remains completely secretive, some reports suggest it has several en-suite bedrooms and modern bathrooms.

| Europa Press

Gerard Piqué's Refuge Far from Barcelona

Besides its spectacular design, the property is equipped with various facilities that make it a true paradise for rest and leisure. The house features a private paddle tennis court, ideal for Piqué to maintain his competitive spirit.

It also has a guest house, where he can accommodate family and friends, including his parents, who are frequent visitors. The exclusivity of the mansion, combined with Cerdanya's appeal as a top-level destination, has increased its value over time.

At the time, the house was purchased for two million euros, but its current price could be significantly higher. Piqué has found in this corner of the Pyrenees the perfect balance between privacy and comfort, a refuge where he can disconnect without giving up style.