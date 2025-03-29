This Is Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera's Favorite Place to Be with Family

It is common for Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera to visit Ronda with their children. In this city in Málaga, they find a true family refuge: "El Recreo de San Cayetano." This is where Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera enjoy spending time with family.

This estate, owned by the Rivera brothers, holds memories of four generations of the Ordóñez dynasty. Recently, Lourdes, pregnant with her third child with Fran Rivera, enjoyed a few days of rest at this enclave with her loved ones. She didn't hesitate to share details of her stay in this oasis of peace with her followers.

El Recreo de San Cayetano is a property of approximately 25 acres (10 hectares). It is a house with history and can accommodate ten people.

Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera Spend Great Stays in Ronda

A few years ago, Cayetano and Francisco Rivera decided to turn it into a rural hotel. Currently, the property is available for vacation stays on well-known booking platforms. Its price in high season exceeds 1,600 euros per night.

Over the years, the various rooms of the estate have hosted illustrious figures both national and international. From the iconic American actor and director Orson Welles to Adrien Brody, Lola Flores, Ava Gardner, or the writer Ernest Hemingway.

El Recreo de San Cayetano is located 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) from Ronda's most emblematic monument, the Puente Nuevo. Its location is privileged, surrounded by olive groves and fruit trees. It was acquired by Antonio Ordóñez's father, and the Rivera brothers' grandfather was born there.

A space that has witnessed important family events. Francisco Rivera and Lourdes Montes celebrated their wedding there, and Eva González and Cayetano Rivera chose this beautiful family place for their son's baptism banquet.

The Family Estate Is Special for Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera

El Recreo de San Cayetano offers great privacy. The vegetation surrounds it, providing a tranquil and exclusive environment.

The estate has all the amenities for a top-level stay. It features a reading room, a pool, and a hot tub in a spacious bathroom. Additionally, there is the possibility of hiring a chef to personalize the experience.

In total, the property has five bedrooms. Two of them have extra-large double beds, while the others have single beds. The spacious dining room is equipped with a minibar, ideal for enjoying family moments.

Without a doubt, El Recreo de San Cayetano is a special place for Lourdes Montes and Fran Rivera. A refuge where they can disconnect and share quality time with their loved ones.