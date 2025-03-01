Pope Francis's Best-kept Secret Comes to Light: ‘to Be Able to Breathe…’

Pope Francis is once again in the global spotlight due to his delicate health condition. At 87 years old, the pontiff has had to be hospitalized due to bilateral pneumonia that has jeopardized his health. As a result of this situation, unknown details about his life beyond the Vatican have begun to emerge.

The religious leader has a secret that few know and that may be the cause of many of the good things that have happened to him throughout his life. In this regard, El Debate explains that every morning Pope Francis recites a prayer that he has been saying for 40 years. This small ritual has a clear purpose: to maintain his joy.

Pope Francis has confessed on occasion that his great secret to being positive is found in a text written by Saint Thomas More: the prayer for good humor. In his book God Is Young, he shared with journalist Thomas Leoncini his view on the importance of joy in Christian life. According to the pontiff, this quality is essential and believers should ask God for it every day.

Pope Francis, Positive in the Face of Adversities

For him, having a sense of humor is important. "A sense of humor is essential to be able to breathe," he has asserted on occasion. Humor not only helps maintain a good mood but also facilitates coexistence with others and with oneself.

The prayer for good humor begins with a request for physical and emotional health. The prayer asks God not only for the grace to maintain a healthy body but also for the good humor necessary to preserve it. It also invokes a holy soul capable of appreciating what is good and pure.

It also asks for the ability to understand jokes and to bring joy to others. The importance of this prayer for Pope Francis is no secret. During his trip to Ireland in 2018, in a conversation with Jesuits, he already shared with them how humor had become a key to keeping his heart joyful.

When asked by a priest how he managed to stay positive, Pope Francis revealed that he recited this prayer every day. "It seems that the Lord gives it to me," he stated, referring to the ability to maintain good humor. The power of this prayer has continued to join Pope Francis, even in times of delicate health.

In January 2020, during a private audience in Argentina, he read the prayer to his guest. And in February 2023, after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and forced to rest completely, Pope Francis still retained his characteristic sense of humor. Thus, Saint Thomas More's prayer for good humor remains a source of joy and strength for Pope Francis.