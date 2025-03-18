'TardeAR' Confirms the Latest About Luis, 'Brother' of Anabel Pantoja: 'They Were Seen In…'

In recent days, controversy has once again surrounded the Pantoja family. Isabel Pantoja has made a drastic decision: to file an eviction lawsuit against Bernardo's former wife. In TardeAR, they have confirmed the latest about Luis, who has met with Bernardo's widow, and the program has revealed that: "They were seen in Seville."

It has been more than two years since the death of Anabel Pantoja's father. However, his wife continues to live in the apartment she shared with him, which belongs to the singer. Now, everything points to Isabel doing everything possible to make her leave.

| Telecinco

This situation has led to an unexpected rapprochement between Anabel's stepmother and Luis, who claims to be Bernardo Pantoja's son and, therefore, Anabel's brother. As Jorge Borrajo, director of the magazine SEMANA, has reported on TardeAR, this relationship is more than evident. They have united for a common goal: to confront Isabel Pantoja.

TardeAR Gives the Latest on Luis, Alleged Brother of Anabel Pantoja

"We know that she and Pinocchio were seen in Seville regularly, and they have been photographed," Borrajo noted. The unexpected alliance has surprised many.

For years, Luis, known as "Pinocchio," has claimed to be Bernardo's son. Although he has never been officially recognized, he has been present in the deceased's life, sharing moments with him.

| Telecinco, Semana

But what is the reason for this rapprochement? Jorge Borrajo explained it on TardeAR: "Pinocchio wants to support her. They have spent a lot of time together. Bernardo shared moments with Luis, and Junco was with them," the journalist commented.

The bond between them has strengthened over time. Now, the young man has not hesitated to help the widow of his supposed father.

On TardeAR, They Reveal the Keys to Luis's Latest Move That Won't Please Anabel Pantoja

"He believes that she is being forced out of the house. Isabel Pantoja has made a firm decision and intends for her to leave the apartment she lives in. Pinocchio is showing her his support, both personally and financially," Borrajo revealed.

| Europa Press

Although it has not been confirmed that they have created a united front against the Pantoja clan, it is clear that this alliance will not please either Isabel or Anabel Pantoja.

The singer will not have it easy. Her brother's widow is not her only recognized "enemy." Luis is also one, who, although he holds no grudge against the family, is willing to help the Asian woman in this difficult situation.