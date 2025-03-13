Suso Álvarez and Marieta Stir Everyone with a Beautiful News: 'Many Children'

There is no doubt about how in love Suso Álvarez and Marieta are, proof of which is the confession the young woman made after winning GH Dúo. "I have to get married and have many children," she stated without a second thought.

It was just a week ago when the influencer became the latest winner of this well-known Telecinco reality show, a victory that allowed her to take home the much-desired briefcase.

This prize amounts to 50,000 euros, but with the taxes that must be paid to the Treasury, it finally amounts to 31,500 euros. To that money, Marieta has to add the weekly fee she earned during her stay in the house of Guadalix de la Sierra.

An amount that, according to Suso Álvarez's girlfriend, is more than enough to make one of her biggest dreams come true. Something she revealed last Thursday, March 6, during the final of GH Dúo.

Minutes after becoming the latest winner of the reality show, Marieta didn't hesitate to reveal what she was going to spend the prize on. News that managed to stir up the television set.

"I want to buy a house, because I have to get married and have many children and invest it well," stated Suso Álvarez's girlfriend, thus revealing her future plans.

Suso Álvarez and Marieta Stir Up Social Media with an Unexpected News: "Belated Birthday Gift"

However, everything indicates that Marieta doesn't just plan to spend the prize on "getting married" and "having many children" with Suso Álvarez. Proof of this is the latest post that the television collaborator has shared in the stories of his Instagram profile.

In it, we can see the couple smiling inside a car. However, what has caught the most attention is the message the television personality wrote alongside the snapshot.

"Super happy. My wife gave me a trip to Disney," wrote Suso Álvarez, revealing the "belated birthday gift" Marieta just gave him with the money she won.

As we all know, the couple couldn't celebrate Suso's birthday, as it took place last February 10, while Marieta was participating in GH Dúo 3. However, now they have been able to celebrate it, and she has had this nice gesture with the love of her life.

Nevertheless, everything indicates that they will only travel to the city of love, something the influencer herself revealed inside the house of Guadalix de la Sierra. "In ten days I have a trip planned to Paris with my nephews, I'm going to soak them up," the young woman stated.