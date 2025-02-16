The Surprising Multimillion-Dollar Deal That Keeps Harry and Meghan Bathed in Gold

Since their departure from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had to forge their own financial path. With multimillion-dollar contracts and strategic agreements, the couple has sought to establish themselves in the entertainment industry.

However, not all their projects have been successful, which has raised doubts about their economic stability and their future in the sector. From controversial documentaries to initiatives that haven't achieved the expected audience, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have experienced ups and downs in their business venture.

| Netflix

Despite Failures, Meghan and Harry's Future in the Industry Remains Secure

One of the biggest failures was Meghan's podcast on Spotify, which only had one season and was surrounded by controversy. Other projects outside the scope of their departure from the royal family haven't managed to capture the public's attention, which has raised doubts about their future in the industry.

However, not all is lost for them. One of the most powerful companies in the sector has reaffirmed its unconditional support and assures that it will continue working with the Sussexes on new content.

Netflix Maintains Its Confidence in Meghan and Harry

After rumors of a possible breakup with the platform, Netflix has made it clear that it will continue to support Harry and Meghan. The company's content director, Bela Bajaria, has confirmed that they are excited about their future projects.

The delay in the release of With Love, Meghan due to the fires in Los Angeles had sparked speculation about the continuity of the contract between them. But Bajaria has dispelled any doubts, assuring that the platform remains committed to the Sussexes despite some works receiving mixed reviews.

One of the most evident examples was the documentary about Harry's polo, which was labeled "boring" by experts.

| Netflix

Nevertheless, Netflix is confident in their next venture: a cooking and lifestyle show hosted by Meghan: "It's an excellent version of a lifestyle show." "It really has great lessons. I'm very excited for its release," Bajaria stated.

Meghan Markle Makes the Leap to Film

In addition to this show, the Duchess of Sussex is embarking on a new challenge within the film industry. Meghan Markle has received the green light to produce the adaptation of the successful romantic novel Meet Me at the Lake, by Carley Fortune. "It's a great book, she had it and we're happy to do it," Bajaria confirmed. She also added: "we have things in development, everyone is excited about what's coming; I'm very excited for her show."

The agreement between the Sussexes and Netflix, valued at 100 million dollars, was announced in 2020 with the promise of producing inspiring and quality content. Although they have faced criticism for not having a clear strategy, the platform continues to bet on them, ensuring that their adventure in entertainment continues.