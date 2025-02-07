Major Surprise Over Shakira's Words About Gerard Piqué That No One Expected

The 2025 Grammys gala had it all: spectacle, emotion, and surprises. But if there was an absolute star of the night, it was Shakira. The Colombian excelled brightly, celebrating her music and, coincidentally, her birthday.

Everything seemed to follow the usual script: flashes, applause, and congratulations. But amid the hustle and bustle, when journalists wished her a happy birthday, Shakira dropped a phrase that left more than one person speechless.

| Europa Press

Shakira surprised by talking about Gerard Piqué

Journalist Silvia Taulés, exclusively for En Blau, revealed a detail that didn't go unnoticed. When journalists congratulated Shakira on her birthday, she replied with a phrase that surprised everyone. "Yes, but it's also the children's father's birthday."

But it didn't stop there. With the calm with which she glides through each dance step, Shakira added that it had also been her sons' birthdays, Milan and Sasha. Confirming that the whole family had celebrated it.

An innocuous comment, but with a symbolic weight that sparked all kinds of interpretations. These words made it clear that Piqué is still present in certain family moments. Moreover, they raised alarms about a possible indirect message to Clara Chía.

| Europa Press

A hidden jab?

According to the journalist, this comment from Shakira was not a message directed at her ex-partner, but rather at Piqué's current partner. Including the ex-footballer in the family celebration could be interpreted as a way to assert his role in their children's lives.

The gesture has been interpreted as a "small revenge," in Taulés's words, although not against Piqué, but against Clara Chía. Shakira has known how to send messages in her songs, but this time she did it in a casual conversation, with the naturalness that characterizes her.

| Europa Press

Shakira, unstoppable

Beyond the stir caused by her statements, the singer was the undisputed star of the night. With a memorable performance and industry recognition, Shakira once again proved that she remains at the top. Her talent was the true protagonist.

A night to remember in which, among awards and speeches, Shakira once again showed that she knows how to steal the show. With just one phrase, Shakira demonstrated that when it comes to sending messages, a song isn't always necessary.