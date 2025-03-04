Surprise by What Leo Messi Has Confirmed About Antonela Roccuzzo: 'it's Hard for Us'

Watching children grow up is one of the most exciting experiences, but also one of the most difficult for any parent. As they get older, they start making their own decisions and, in some cases, momentarily distance themselves from the family unit.

For Leo Messi, this process has become more evident with his eldest son. And Thiago, at just 12 years old, is already taking his first steps in the world of football.

Surprise at Leo Messi's Words About His Eldest Son

Antonela Roccuzzo's husband recalled his own experience when he had to leave Rosario to move to Barcelona. In an interview with Zane Lowe, on Apple Music, Messi reflected on how difficult it would be for him to see his son go through a similar situation.

"It's hard for me to think that he might go through a situation like that. Even now, he has to travel for 15 or 20 days for a tournament and it's already hard for us," expressed the Argentine.

Leo Messi experienced firsthand what it means to leave childhood behind and face a completely new world. However, recalling that moment, he acknowledges how hard it would be for him and Antonela Roccuzzo to see Thiago go through something similar.

| Europa Press

Antonela Roccuzzo, Key to Family Stability

Since they started their relationship, Roccuzzo has been the essential pillar in Messi's life. Over the years, the couple has prioritized family stability above all, ensuring that Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro grow up in an environment full of love.

Raising their children has always been a priority for both. Although football has taken Leo Messi around the world, Antonela has been responsible for ensuring they grow up grounded.

Throughout his career, Messi has been a reference both on and off the field. His talent has marked an era in football. However, his more human side is what has made him an even greater idol.

His words reflect the sensitivity with which he lives his role as a father and the strong bond he maintains with his family. While he continues to shine with Inter Miami, the Argentine faces another type of challenge, this time from his most personal facet: that of a father.