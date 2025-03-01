Surprise Over Marc Márquez's Latest Words About His Girlfriend: 'i Don't Need…'

Marc Márquez is not only one of the most outstanding MotoGP riders but also a media figure. His personal life has been the subject of attention on multiple occasions, and he has recently been back in the spotlight following some statements about his partner.

The Cervera native was the star guest on Miki Núñez's podcast, where he talked about his career, his evolution as a rider, and some aspects of his private life. However, what has attracted the most attention were his words about how he manages expenses with Gemma Pinto.

| Instagram, @gemmpinto

Surprise Over Marc Márquez's Latest Words About His Girlfriend

The rider explained that he has been in a relationship with Gemma Pinto for two years and living together for one. During the interview, he shared that his partner asked him how to split household expenses, and his response surprised many.

"I told her that there will be a day when we get married and blah, blah, blah, but right now I don't need you to contribute anything. In a relationship, you have to know how to adapt to the other person and never make them feel inferior," Márquez confessed.

Despite this, the eight-time world champion clarified that Gemma does contribute financially when they travel. His words have sparked an intense debate. Some believe that assuming all expenses could indeed make the other person feel inferior.

An Open Debate About Relationships

Marc Márquez's statements have divided opinions. While some applaud his view of the relationship, highlighting that each couple has its own dynamics, others believe that his approach could create inequality.

Regardless, every relationship is different, and what works for some may not be suitable for others. Márquez has made it clear that his priority is Gemma's well-being and that his intention is to adapt to what both consider fair.

As in any relationship, the essential thing is to establish a balance where both parties feel comfortable. In the end, what really matters is the happiness and stability of the couple, beyond the judgment of public opinion.