Surprise Over Gerard Piqué's Latest Words About His Children: 'It's Wild...'

Gerard Piqué remains a media figure who generates headlines with every public appearance. Since his retirement from soccer, the former Barcelona player has been involved in multiple projects, from the Kings League to his ventures in the world of sports and entertainment.

Recently, he gave an interview to Martí Miràs, known as Spursito, on the program Spursito & Company of EVA. During the conversation, Gerard Piqué addressed various topics, such as his busy schedule.

However, one of the most striking moments of the interview came when the former player spoke about his children. This way, he made a comparison between the educational system in which he grew up and the teaching model that Milan and Sasha currently receive.

Surprise Over Gerard Piqué's Latest Words

In a sincere and reflective tone, Gerard Piqué questioned the lack of preparation in traditional education for public speaking. According to the Catalan, this is an essential skill that wasn't sufficiently worked on in classrooms.

"There was no public speaking, they didn't teach you to speak in public. Then they give you a microphone and it's difficult. You have to know how to argue things, you have to know how to explain them," the ex of Shakira began.

"They interview you or you have to give a presentation of twenty minutes or half an hour... There are people who have a very hard time, who truly have traumas and it's because that wasn't worked on," he added.

As a result of this reflection, Gerard Piqué compared his own educational experience with that of his children, who study in Miami. The former player was surprised by the way the children learn to express themselves and develop their communication skills.

"My kids... It's amazing... I mean, at 10 years old, at 9 years old... They give presentations... They prepare things that make you say dude, I didn't do that, not even at fifteen or sixteen... It's very impressive," the Barcelona native concluded.

A Vision on the Teaching of the Future

Piqué's words reflect a concern shared by many people about the evolution of the educational system. The importance of communication and public speaking has gained more relevance in today's world, where expression skills can make a difference.

With these words, the former player has opened the debate on whether traditional educational models should adapt to the needs of the 21st century. His experience with teaching in Miami has led him to value a more practical approach that fosters confidence.

