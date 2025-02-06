Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
A man in a light green jacket and white sweater speaks on a television show while a box with another person and a surprised emoji is shown.
Kiko Hernández points to Alessandro Lequio | Camara Canal Quickie, Telecinco, en.e-noticies.cat
PEOPLE

Surprise With What Kiko Hernández Has Confessed About Alessandro Lequio: 'We Gave You…'

Kiko Hernández has surprised everyone with the confession he made live about Alessandro Lequio

by

Cristo Fernández

In the program Ni que fuéramos, they talked about the latest news on Anabel Pantoja and her investigation. Alessandro Lequio also discussed this news on Vamos a ver this morning, something that upset Kiko Hernández. The collaborator made a surprising confession about Alessandro Lequio live: "We gave you a hug when you went through a tragedy, have empathy."

Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, are being investigated in the Investigative Court number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. This is all after their daughter was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

Two people on a television program, one in a studio wearing a green suit and the other outdoors with sunglasses and a sweatjersey, surrounded by press microphones.
In "Ni que fuéramos," they talk about the case of Anabel Pantoja | Canal Quickie

While it is true that the minor has already been discharged, the court is still investigating the parents for alleged mistreatment. Doctors saw that the baby's injuries could have been caused. The investigation by the Justice continues under secrecy, for now, the judge hasn't agreed on any precautionary measures against the couple or regarding the custody of their only daughter.

Surprise with what Kiko Hernández has confessed about Alessandro Lequio live

Kiko Hernández, a collaborator of the program, has surprised everyone. He made a confession about Alessandro Lequio: "I heard this morning Lequio saying: 'Since this lady has sold even her hemorrhoids'."

"Now people have the right to ask and follow her.' I think that, as Alejandra Rubio, Terelu's daughter, said: 'You have to be a little empathetic,'" Kiko added.

A man in a green jacket appears on a television show next to an image of a person from behind wearing a sweatjersey that says
Kiko Hernández defends Anabel Pantoja | Canal Quickie

"She had a very sick girl in the hospital, she went 20 days without sleeping. They accused her of not being a good mother, they accused her boyfriend of not being a good father. There is an open investigation, on top of that, she stops and attends to the media," the collaborator confessed.

"One opens the door when they want, but also closes it when they feel like it. You have to be a little empathetic with this girl who is having such a hard time," Kiko Hernández confessed, talking about Anabel's case.

Kiko Hernández points out Alessandro Lequio's past

Additionally, Kiko Hernández also wanted to send a surprising message to Alessandro Lequio live: "You, who have also sold all your miseries and your whole life. And when you went through such a great tragedy in your life, all the colleagues kept quiet and gave you a hug. It's hard to believe that, having lived through dramatic situations, you don't empathize with her."

A man with gray hair and a beard is sitting in a yellow armchair, wearing a light green jacket and a white sweater, in a television studio setting.
Kiko Hernández puts Alessandro Lequio against the ropes | Canal Quickie

These words have caused a great stir on the set. So Kiko doesn't understand why Alessandro is so harsh with Anabel having gone through such a hard time after the death of his son.

The reaction of the collaborators and Alessandro Lequio himself is yet to be seen. But the controversy is already served.

➡️ People

More posts: