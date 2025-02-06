Surprise With What Kiko Hernández Has Confessed About Alessandro Lequio: 'We Gave You…'

In the program Ni que fuéramos, they talked about the latest news on Anabel Pantoja and her investigation. Alessandro Lequio also discussed this news on Vamos a ver this morning, something that upset Kiko Hernández. The collaborator made a surprising confession about Alessandro Lequio live: "We gave you a hug when you went through a tragedy, have empathy."

Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, are being investigated in the Investigative Court number 3 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. This is all after their daughter was admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

While it is true that the minor has already been discharged, the court is still investigating the parents for alleged mistreatment. Doctors saw that the baby's injuries could have been caused. The investigation by the Justice continues under secrecy, for now, the judge hasn't agreed on any precautionary measures against the couple or regarding the custody of their only daughter.

Surprise with what Kiko Hernández has confessed about Alessandro Lequio live

Kiko Hernández, a collaborator of the program, has surprised everyone. He made a confession about Alessandro Lequio: "I heard this morning Lequio saying: 'Since this lady has sold even her hemorrhoids'."

"Now people have the right to ask and follow her.' I think that, as Alejandra Rubio, Terelu's daughter, said: 'You have to be a little empathetic,'" Kiko added.

"She had a very sick girl in the hospital, she went 20 days without sleeping. They accused her of not being a good mother, they accused her boyfriend of not being a good father. There is an open investigation, on top of that, she stops and attends to the media," the collaborator confessed.

"One opens the door when they want, but also closes it when they feel like it. You have to be a little empathetic with this girl who is having such a hard time," Kiko Hernández confessed, talking about Anabel's case.

Kiko Hernández points out Alessandro Lequio's past

Additionally, Kiko Hernández also wanted to send a surprising message to Alessandro Lequio live: "You, who have also sold all your miseries and your whole life. And when you went through such a great tragedy in your life, all the colleagues kept quiet and gave you a hug. It's hard to believe that, having lived through dramatic situations, you don't empathize with her."

These words have caused a great stir on the set. So Kiko doesn't understand why Alessandro is so harsh with Anabel having gone through such a hard time after the death of his son.

The reaction of the collaborators and Alessandro Lequio himself is yet to be seen. But the controversy is already served.