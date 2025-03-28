Surprise at Rafa Nadal's Home: They've Already Confirmed the News About His Sister, Maribel Nadal

Rafa Nadal and his media-savvy family have once again become the center of attention. All this after an unexpected piece of information about Maribel Nadal was confirmed: she has returned to public life.

Over the years, the sister of this well-known tennis player has always remained in a discreet background. However, this hasn't prevented her from being one of the essential pillars within the Rafa Nadal Academy.

| Europa Press

Now, after some time away from the media spotlight, Maribel Nadal has returned to public life, and she has done so for a very special reason. This Thursday, March 27, the Rafa Nadal Foundation held the third edition of its awards, aimed at recognizing the work of non-profit organizations.

But this year the event had a much more emotional character. It marked the reappearance of the entire tennis player's family after his retirement from the Davis Cup last October.

Just like on that occasion, Rafa Nadal had the full support of Xisca Perelló, his wife and director of the organization, who presided over this charitable event held in Mallorca.

| Instagram, @rafaelnadal

For the occasion and taking advantage of the good spring temperatures, the tennis player's wife opted for an elegant white ensemble. This outfit consisted of a tailored coat, a straight-cut blazer with two side flap pockets, and wide-leg pants.

However, what caught the most attention about her outfit were the details. Rafa Nadal's wife chose to tie her hair in a ponytail to reveal her Swarovski crystal earrings. She completed the look with a brown Louis Vuitton bag.

Rafa Nadal's Sister, Maribel Nadal, Surprises in Her Public Reappearance: Her Look Didn't Go Unnoticed

Maribel Nadal, who didn't want to miss this event for anything in the world, has reappeared after some time away from the spotlight. The Deputy Director General of the Rafa Nadal Academy appeared alongside her mother to support the tennis player on this important day.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

This time, Xisca's sister-in-law chose an all-black look consisting of a blazer, pants, and a cropped top adorned with jewel details in the shape of a flower.

A very similar style was worn by Ana María Parera, mother of Rafa and Maribel Nadal. However, the matriarch completed her look with a long-sleeved fluid jersey, decorated with an irregular polka dot print.

Among the attendees, the presence of journalist Susana Guasch stood out, who didn't hesitate to attend the event even though it coincided with her birthday.