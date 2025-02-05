Surprise in 'GH Dúo' after what happened between Manuel Cortés and Marieta: 'I can't'

The followers of GH Dúo have been left speechless after the latest events between Manuel Cortés and Marieta. The young man broke one of the rules and left his companion in shock by sharing with her a piece of information about Suso: "I can't give information from the outside."

This Tuesday, February 4, Ion Aramendi announced that the official re-entry of the edition was kicking off. The contestants who had already been expelled will have a single opportunity to become full-fledged participants again.

So much so that, despite some setbacks with Vanessa Bouza, Manuel Cortés and Álex Ghita have returned to the house in Guadalix de la Sierra. They will remain there until they find out which of the two will continue living this experience, a decision that falls on the audience.

However, Raquel Bollo's son only needed a few hours to stir up his former companions, especially Marieta. He didn't think twice before making a comment that hinted at his relationship with Suso.

A conversation that, although not very extensive, has caused great uncertainty in the participant. This is why Manuel Cortés felt compelled to put an end to the topic: "I can't give information from the outside."

Manuel Cortés surprises the GH Dúo audience with the latest thing he told Marieta

With his return to the GH Dúo house, both Manuel Cortés and Álex Ghita know they have to comply with a series of rules. Among them, not sharing information from the outside with the rest of the reality contestants.

However, the artist found it almost impossible not to share with Marieta a small detail about her romantic relationship with Suso Álvarez. After seeing his companion very worried about this issue from the beginning, the young man tried to reassure her.

So much so that, without thinking twice about the consequences his words might have, Manuel Cortés firmly assured his companion that "Suso loves you."

This way, Raquel Bollo's son confirmed to her that, although they have been apart for a month, her partner is waiting for her and continues to support her. Words that, far from comforting Marieta, left her a bit puzzled.

"But did he really tell you that he loves me?" the former participant of La Isla de las Tentaciones immediately asked him. "I can't give information from the outside," Manuel Cortés replied, fully aware that he can't cross certain red lines imposed by the GH Dúo organization.

However, in an attempt to restore Marieta's peace of mind, the re-entry candidate did confirm that Suso Álvarez "wants to see you at 100%."