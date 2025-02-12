Surprise in 'GH Dúo' After José María Almoguera's Decision: 'Very Unfair'

José María Almoguera has managed to surprise the entire audience of GH Dúo with the latest decision he has made regarding the nomination of María 'La Jerezana.' According to the contestant, "it would seem very unfair to me if she left," which is why he wouldn't have any problem leaving.

Last Sunday, February 9, the inhabitants of Guadalix de la Sierra learned live about the official list of nominees for this week. However, what Carmen Borrego's son least expected was that his essential pillar within the competition was in danger.

As expected, and although María 'La Jerezana' claimed she sensed something, this news caught everyone off guard, especially José María Almoguera. So much so that in recent hours he hasn't hesitated to alert the GH Dúo team.

During the broadcast of GH Dúo: Límite 48 horas this Tuesday, February 11, some very concerning images were shown. In them, we can see the couple having a conversation with Marieta.

In it, José María Almoguera has voiced his concern about what might happen next Thursday. There is a possibility that his current partner could be expelled from the competition.

Moreover, and as if that weren't enough, the young man didn't think twice about sharing an unexpected confession with his two companions. Words that have managed to surprise the show's followers: "If she leaves, I want to leave."

José María Almoguera Surprises GH Dúo Followers

As soon as she heard José María Almoguera's intentions, María 'La Jerezana' couldn't help but react to his threat of leaving. "Well, no, you have to stay until the end," the contestant assured him.

At this moment, in an attempt to get this idea out of his head, Marieta decided to intervene in the conversation. With determination, the young woman shared a valuable piece of advice with her companion: "You came to the competition alone, and you have to make it to the end alone. In the end, maybe this will end, and you'll regret it."

However, everything indicates that the words of his two companions weren't enough for José María Almoguera to reconsider. So much so that he quickly assured that he "won't regret leaving."

Moreover, and as if that weren't enough, Carmen Borrego's son also delved into his reflection on the possible expulsion of María 'La Jerezana.' "She is the one who makes me not have reasons to think about the outside, it would seem very unfair to me if she left," the contestant lamented.

Furthermore, he didn't think twice about asking the GH Dúo audience for the expulsion of Romina Malaspina. "It's not a matter of whether I like her more or less, but I think of the people who are exposed, she is the weakest person," José María Almoguera assured afterward.