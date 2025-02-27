Surprise in Europe: Controversy Over the Gift to 13-year-old Princess Estelle of Sweden

Princess Estelle of Sweden has reached adolescence with a birthday gift that has caught the attention of the entire country. The eldest daughter of Victoria and Daniel of Sweden has received a gift that is far from traditional toys or top-level clothing.

An Uncommon Gift for Estelle, Future Queen of Sweden

Since her birth on February 23, 2012, Estelle has been in the public eye, becoming one of the most beloved figures of the Swedish royalty. On this occasion, her birthday gift has been an investment in the Stockholm Stock Exchange, initiated by the financial newspaper Dagens Industri shortly after her arrival into the world.

| Instagram, @kungahuset

The stock portfolio, which started with an investment of 100,000 Swedish kronor (about 9,000 euros), has grown over the years. As of today, the sum has reached 43,000 euros and is expected to continue increasing until 2030. However, the princess will not be able to use this money for personal use.

A Special Condition to Access the Money

When Estelle turns 18, the accumulated money will not go directly into her hands. Instead, she will have to allocate it to a charitable cause of her choice. This condition, imposed by the newspaper, aims to foster the future queen's social awareness and highlight philanthropy in the Swedish monarchy.

The initiative has been well received and reinforces the Royal Family's commitment to the welfare of society. The young princess will have the opportunity to decide the fate of this investment, which will mark an important moment in her formation as a future sovereign. Meanwhile, Estelle continues to develop her institutional role, participating in official events and consolidating her presence in Swedish public life.

Estelle of Sweden's Growing Presence in European Royalty

The princess is not only a key figure in the Swedish Royal House but also maintains a close relationship with other European monarchies. She was one of the prominent faces at the celebration of Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday in 2022. She was also present a year later at a similar event in honor of Prince Christian of Denmark.

Her spontaneity and closeness with her brother, Prince Oscar, have made her one of the country's most beloved royals. Additionally, her style and personality have attracted attention from a young age, showing her passion for fashion with wardrobe choices that reflect her character. With this new year, Princess Estelle continues to prepare to assume, in the future, the role that corresponds to her as the future queen of Sweden.