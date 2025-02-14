Surprise in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': Pepo Blasco's Lie to Jaume Solà Comes to Light

Com si fos ahir has become one of the most-watched series on TV3. The production is captivating viewers with its relatable plots and characters.

The Catalan fiction, which narrates the day-to-day life of a group of friends in their forties, manages to keep the audience's interest with many unexpected twists. Each episode offers a perfect combination of drama and everyday life, reflecting situations with which many feel represented. Today's episode will be no different, especially for the characters of Pepo Blasco and Jaume Solà.

Litus, Played by Pepo Blasco, Lies to His Son

Litus and Ismael are not honest with each other. Both hide their romantic encounters, using excuses to avoid uncomfortable questions. However, neither suspects they are about to head to the same destination.

The unexpected twist comes when both head to Sitges. Litus goes there to meet Àngela, without imagining that Ismael is also heading in the same direction. The possibility of an encounter between them leaves open the question of what will happen if they discover the truth.

A Dinner That Turns Into an Unexpected Event

Miquel decides to organize a team dinner to strengthen the relationship among colleagues. What starts as a work meeting soon becomes a more family-like event. The inclusion of partners changes the dynamic and makes the night take a different turn.

Meanwhile, Cèlia seeks to improve her home and entrusts the bathroom renovation to Bruno. This decision demonstrates the trust she has in him, giving him the opportunity to take on a new challenge. The relationship between them seems to evolve in a different context than usual.

Fun, Music, and New Connections

On the other hand, Sílvia, Itziar, and Francesc decide to go out and have fun. Their first stop is a karaoke, where the night unfolds with laughter and songs. However, the evening changes when Sílvia leaves early, leaving her friends wanting to continue the party.

Itziar and Francesc choose to extend the night and end up in a jazz club. The atmosphere of the place allows them to relax and enjoy the moment, solidifying their friendship in a different setting. The music and ambiance make the experience special for both.

Com si fos ahir continues to demonstrate its ability to surprise viewers with unexpected situations. The relationships between the characters become complicated, leaving the series' followers with the uncertainty of what will happen in the upcoming episodes.

The dinner organized by Miquel reflects the importance of reconciliation, while Cèlia's decision to trust Bruno adds a new dimension to their relationship. Itziar and Francesc's night of fun hints at a special connection, while Litus and Ismael's lie could have unexpected consequences.