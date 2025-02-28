Sofía Vergara, Paris Hilton and the News Nobody Imagined: Everything Is Confirmed

Sofía Vergara and Paris Hilton have surprised everyone by confirming information that no one imagined: that they are great friends. Despite their seemingly different professional paths and lifestyles, both women have shown to have a special connection. So much so that Sofía was one of the star guests at Paris's 44th birthday, which she celebrated in her exclusive and luxurious mansion.

The event, which was also attended by celebrities like Jessica Alba and Snoop Dogg, was an occasion for the two to show their closeness. Vergara, with her partner Justin Saliman, caused a sensation by posing alongside Hilton, who wore a multicolored dress that evoked her most memorable years. Social media were flooded with images of both, further solidifying the friendship between them.

| Europa Press

Sofía Vergara and Paris Hilton Confirm the Most Unexpected News

Sofía Vergara and Paris Hilton are two of the most iconic figures of Hollywood glamour and fame. Each has stood out in their respective fields and their lives have become a topic of interest for the entire public.

What no one expected is that there would be a solid and consolidated friendship between Sofía and Paris. They themselves have confirmed the news after posting numerous snapshots at Hilton's 44th birthday. Their bond has grown over the years, making it clear that their relationship goes beyond their different lifestyles.

The event took place in the luxurious and exclusive mansion that Paris has in Beverly Hills, where a large number of well-known faces gathered. However, the most striking aspect of the night was the complicity and closeness between Sofía and Hilton.

As they have shared on social media, the evening was filled with memorable moments. During the party, Paris shared special moments with her friends, but her closeness with Sofía was notable. Additionally, the Colombian actress was the star of the night as she was seen joined by her current partner, surgeon Justin Saliman.

Sofía danced and let herself go to the rhythm of the music and didn't miss the chance to have a great time. The reactions to this celebrity summit are counted by the thousands and everyone agrees that the party was a complete success.

Sofía Vergara and Paris Hilton Reveal Their Friendship

It's hard to pinpoint the moment when Sofía Vergara and Paris Hilton's paths crossed. Both come from completely different worlds, but it is common for Hollywood stars to meet on numerous occasions.

They both share similar interests and are often seen as influential figures in the entertainment world. The friendship between Vergara and Hilton has been forged through social events and professional projects. They have participated in exclusive events, fashion shows, and award ceremonies, where they have had the opportunity to interact and get to know each other better.

The connection between them is evident and has been confirmed after seeing them together at the businesswoman's birthday. Additionally, the fact that Vergara attended the event with her new boyfriend also adds a personal touch to her relationship with Paris. Together, they joined a night full of laughter, dancing, and moments of complicity.

Despite their different paths, Sofía has found a common bond with the heiress of the hotel empire. A bond that has strengthened over time and that, for many, was completely unknown. Now, the friendship between them has been confirmed, being this latest news a fantasy for their respective followers.