Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez Confirm Their Best News: 'it's Coming'

Sofía Suescun has confirmed her best news. The influencer wanted to share with her followers the major renovation she is carrying out in her new home with Kiko Jiménez. Sofía Suescun wanted to state that the end of her remodeling is getting closer after confessing: "It's coming".

They have both taken a further step in their relationship and decided to invest in a spectacular home in Madrid. But not only that, they are also adapting the apartment to their liking. The most important renovation so far focuses on the railing of the stairs that connect the first and second floors of the penthouse they have acquired.

| Instagram, @sofia_suescun

Sofía didn't want to miss the opportunity to show all the progress on her social media. As a good influencer, she keeps her followers informed about every detail of this transformation.

Sofía Suescun Confirms the Best News About the House She Has Bought with Kiko Jiménez

"A big change is coming in the apartment. 'Más Cristal' proposed something very cool with the railing and it will be ready this week," the young woman assured.

Her words have caused a great stir on social media. Fans have reacted enthusiastically to the remodeling of what has become their dream home. The big news is the replacement of the wrought iron ornament of the railing with glass, which will bring a more modern, clean, and aesthetic air to the living room.

| Instagram, @sofiasuescun

For Sofía, interior design is key when creating a cozy and elegant atmosphere. That's why she hasn't hesitated to opt for quality materials and innovative solutions that enhance the brightness and spaciousness of the spaces.

The railing renovation is in its final stretch. According to Sofía herself, in a few days she will be able to show the final result. The expectation is high, and her followers are eager to see the change.

Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez Are Getting Closer to Completing Their Project

With this remodeling, Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez consolidate their life project together. The acquisition and renovation of this apartment is a reflection of their stability and their commitment to a future together.

| Instagram, @sofia_suescun

Without a doubt, this new change in their home marks a turning point in their lives. Sofía knows it and that's why she hasn't hesitated to share every advance with her followers. The great transformation is underway, and very soon they will be able to enjoy the final result.

The coming days will be key. The staircase renovation is about to finish and everyone is waiting to see how the spectacular glass railing has turned out. A new chapter is being written in the lives of Sofía and Kiko, and their fans are more than ready to celebrate it.