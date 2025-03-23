Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez Announce Their Most Demanded Exclusive: 'We Are...'

Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez are celebrating. They have finally completed the renovation of their exclusive penthouse in the center of Madrid. After months of work, effort, and a significant investment, the couple has shared the desired news with their followers with Bad Bunny's song: Estamos bien.

They have done it through their social media. Sofía Suescun, excited, has shown some details of the transformation. "Do you remember this railing? Well, it no longer exists," she confessed with some photographs showing the before and after of one of the key areas of their home.

| @sofiasuescun

The staircase that connects the ground floor with the upper floor has completely changed. They have replaced the old grid railing with modern smoked glass. A sophisticated and minimalist touch that gives a more elegant air to the space.

Kiko Jiménez and Sofía Suescun Confirm They Have Finished the Renovation

Kiko also wanted to share his joy. "Important advances completed," he assured. The renovation has been a long process, but the results speak for themselves.

The couple has supervised every detail. From the layout to the finishes, everything has been meticulously chosen. They have opted for modern decor, with neutral colors and high-quality materials.

| @sofiasuescun

But that's not all. Sofía has dropped a bomb: "In April, House Tour with all the furniture," she announced. A preview that has caused great anticipation among their followers.

Fans of Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez are very happy for them. They have shown it by filling the photographs that both have shared with messages of admiration toward the couple. Everyone is happy for what they have achieved by supporting each other.

Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez Have Proven They Make a Good Team

The wait has been worth it. Soon we will be able to see every corner of their new home. An exclusive penthouse, custom-designed for them, although for now, it is not known if they will use it for their own enjoyment or if they will rent it to third parties.

| Instagram, @sofia_suescun

Sofía and Kiko have once again proven that they make a great team. Not only personally but also in their projects. They have given their all to have this apartment finished in record time.

Now, with the renovation completed, all that remains is to enjoy. In a few weeks, they will be able to fully inaugurate their home and, as they have promised, they will share it with their audience. Undoubtedly, their most desired exclusive and, as they have warned, "you're going to freak out."