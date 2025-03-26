Sofía Suescun Uncovers 'The Biggest Lie' of Montoya and Everyone Is in Shock

Sofía Suescun has decided to reveal what is really happening with Montoya on Survivors. The Pamplona native took advantage of her presence on Socialité to warn the audience about what the contestant is doing. Suescun, visibly upset with the Andalusian's attitude, stated that "his eagerness to make fire with his entire team on Playa Furia has turned out to be the biggest lie," explained Sofía.

A statement that shows that the former winner of Survivors 2018 has no problem publicly positioning herself against the young man.

It should be remembered that Montoya and the rest of the inhabitants of Playa Furia celebrated in front of the cameras that they had made fire. However, the show's organization discovered that what they had actually done was take a lighter from a Survivors cameraman.

Sofía Suescun Feels Disappointed with Montoya's Attitude on Survivors

Now, after the truth of what happened was uncovered, Montoya and his team face an unprecedented sanction. They are all nominated since none of them wanted to expose who was the author of the theft.

A fact that Sofía Suescun did not want to remain silent about. "He's going a bit overboard with the theatrics," she began by saying, referring to the contestant from Seville.

"He needs to be careful because he's starting to show his true colors too much. You can go home," the collaborator insinuated from the Telecinco program she recently joined to comment on the reality show.

Maite Galdeano's daughter, not caring in the slightest about the repercussions of her words, continued with her speech. "With all the fuss he made about making fire and then I find out it was all fake. Even the Montoya from Temptation Island falls for me," she said, showing her disappointment with Anita Williams's ex.

Maite Galdeano's Daughter Does Not Approve of What the Andalusian Contestant and His Team Have Done

Montoya, star of the last edition of the aforementioned reality show, has quickly become a protagonist of the current edition of Survivors 2025. However, what the audience did not expect is the behavior of the Sevillian in the Cayos Cochinos. His attitude has sparked a significant wave of criticism on social media, especially after what happened with the lighter theft.

Before it was known that the fire had come from a lighter, Montoya celebrated the supposed feat in front of the cameras. The Andalusian took credit for something that was actually a lie.

Once the trick was discovered, Carmen Alcayde, Pelayo, Gala, Nieves, Rosario, Joshua, Damián, Almácor, and Ángela Ponce confessed what happened. After apologizing, they saw how the show's management had prepared a severe punishment for them.

While they were offered the opportunity for whoever took the lighter to step forward, ultimately, after seeing that none admitted to having stolen the object, the entire Playa Furia team was nominated.