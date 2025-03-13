This Is the Luxurious House Where Pep Guardiola Lives Away from Cristina Serra, His Ex-Wife

The news about the separation of Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra has surprised many, as the couple had always maintained a low profile and stayed away from the media. Their relationship, built over the years, seemed to be one of the most stable in the world of sports.

Pep Guardiola, famous for his talent in soccer and for his reserved lifestyle, has found a place to live in Manchester. A residence that reflects his preferences for quality, exclusivity, and comfort in the heart of the city.

| Europa Press

This Is the Luxurious House Where Pep Guardiola Lives in Manchester

When Guardiola moved to Manchester, many thought his residence would be a mansion on the outskirts, far from the hustle and bustle of the city. However, the coach opted for a different and more modern approach.

His choice was a luxurious apartment in the exclusive City Suites building, located on Chapel Street, one of the most sought-after areas of the city. This building has become one of the most desired residential complexes by the most prominent figures in Manchester.

| Europa Press

Pep Guardiola's apartment, valued at nearly 3M euros, is located in a privileged urban environment. An area that combines the exclusivity of a zone full of top-level shops and gourmet restaurants.

This modern residential complex has everything a public figure like Guardiola needs: comfort, privacy, and top-level. Unlike the mansions we are used to seeing footballers in, Guardiola's apartment offers a more intimate lifestyle.

Pep Guardiola Continues His Life Away from Cristina Serra

The apartment has two bedrooms and is part of an exclusive 16-story residential complex. In addition to the impressive views of the city, residents have access to a range of exceptional services.

Some of them include an 18-meter indoor pool, a spa with a jacuzzi and sauna, and a state-of-the-art gym. Without a doubt, these facilities are designed for someone like Pep Guardiola, a high-performance professional.

One of the most attractive features of this complex is its restaurant, led by chef Tim Allen, who has a Michelin star. This gastronomic detail gives a unique touch to the coach's lifestyle.

Additionally, the building offers other services such as a 24-hour concierge, two private garage spaces per owner, and laundry service. In any case, Pep Guardiola's residence in the City Suites is a reflection of his lifestyle.

Away from the large mansions and suburban hustle, the Catalan has chosen to live in the city center. This top-level home thus becomes a symbol of Pep Guardiola's new stage, a space that offers him tranquility and quality.