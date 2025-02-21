Total Silence in 'com Si Fos Ahir': Míriam Alamany Receives the Worst News

Emotions are running high in Com si fos ahir, and the next episode won't be an exception. The characters continue to face situations that will test their feelings and their ability to react to the unexpected.

At the center of the story will be Lídia, played by Míriam Alamany, who goes from euphoria to sadness in a matter of seconds. What seemed like a special day for her turns into a bitter experience that will force her to face a harsh reality.



Míriam Alamany Receives a Devastating Message in Com si fos ahir

Lídia is elated because Llibert arrives today. Her excitement is so great that, as he has told her he lives in Barcelona, she doesn't hesitate to ask Gina for the apartment. This way, her intention is to be with him without worries.

Everything seems to be going well, but her happiness is abruptly cut short when she receives a message that leaves her completely devastated. The illusion crumbles before her eyes, and her reaction will be key to understanding how she moves forward after this disappointment.



Meanwhile, in another part of the story, Naiara begins to suspect that something is not right with Jess. The young woman notices that he has some bruises on his neck. However, when she asks him what happened, the boy responds that he fell off the scooter.

Naiara is not convinced by the explanation and decides to follow him secretly to discover the truth. What she finds could change her perception of him and his environment.



Marta Explodes After Joel's Latest News

On the other hand, Salva tells Marta that Joel will spend Saturday on an excursion with Quique, Cèlia and Adrià. This news triggers an unexpected reaction in her. The woman feels deep anger upon learning of the situation and acts accordingly, driven by rage and jealousy.

Her reaction will have consequences and could alter the dynamics of the relationships within the group. The next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to be an episode full of intense emotions and unexpected revelations.

Lídia will face a harsh disappointment, Naiara will delve into a mystery that could have serious implications, and Marta will demonstrate that her impulses can lead her to make unexpected decisions. With each intertwined story, the series continues to keep the audience on edge.