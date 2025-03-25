Shakira's Tears, Gerard Piqué's Ex, Confirm All the Rumors: 'They Have...'

When Shakira and Gerard Piqué decided to end their relationship, we were all left speechless. The love story of one of the world's most high-profile couples had come to an end, but with an unexpected twist.

While the separation was a whirlwind of speculation, what is really making headlines now are the enormous stadiums the Colombian singer continues to fill. Her secret? A tour called Las mujeres ya no lloran, a cry of resilience and female empowerment.

Shakira's Tears That Confirm All the Rumors

Shakira has managed to turn pain and overcoming into the driving force of her most ambitious tour. Instead of staying home crying over the past, the singer has taken the stages of the American continent by storm.

Although Piqué has chosen to stay out of this colossal phenomenon, the separation remains a latent topic. While he is busy with his business, Shakira has decided to take her children, Milan and Sasha, on this journey.

The tour is being a success. However, what really touched the hearts of her followers was the emotional moment the singer experienced at one of her recent concerts. Shakira couldn't help but shed some tears of emotion in front of the warmth of the audience.

As she herself wrote in her post: "I've enjoyed, danced, reflected, cried, laughed. You've made me feel like only you know how, thank you for so much." This gratitude was for the unconditional support of the fans who have accompanied her from the beginning.

The Rumors Are Confirmed: Shakira's Tour Is Being a Success

In a particularly significant moment, after performing Antología, one of her most heartfelt songs, Shakira broke down in tears. The audience, seeing the artist's emotion, began to applaud loudly, creating an atmosphere that left Shakira in silence.

The silence, however, was broken with a simple "thank you, Mexico," while the tears continued to fall down her face. The video, which the singer shared on her social media, shows an aerial view of the stadium filled to the last corner.

Shakira's tour is being a success, not only because of the music and energy she conveys but also because of how she has managed to turn her personal experiences into art. Although the love between Piqué and Shakira has come to an end, the singer continues to reap successes in her career.