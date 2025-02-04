Shakira rubs her hands after Milan and Sasha's latest decision with Clara Chía

The universe of Gerard Piqué, Shakira, and Clara Chía continues to take unexpected turns, and this time, the protagonists are neither the former footballer nor the singer, but their own children. Much has been said about Piqué's presence in Miami while Shakira rehearses for her tour.

However, now a piece of information has come to light that completely changes the story: Milan and Sasha don't want to spend time with Clara Chía. Will there be a rapprochement in the future? Only time will tell.

Gerard Piqué settles in Miami without Clara Chía

For weeks, various media outlets have speculated about Piqué's temporary move to Miami to be close to his children. The most widespread version so far was that Shakira had imposed in the separation agreement that Clara Chía wouldn't live with Milan and Sasha.

However, the reality could be very different. Journalist Álex Rodríguez, from Telecinco, revealed information that completely changes the landscape. "Gerard Piqué has set course for Miami," the communicator began on the program Fiesta, presented by Emma García.

"The footballer has traveled here without his girlfriend Clara Chía, and much is being speculated about the reasons for her absence. From what I have been able to find out, it's the little ones, Milan and Sasha, who wouldn't want to spend time with Clara Chía," he concluded.

| Telecinco

Shakira's role and living with Gerard Piqué

Until now, it was believed that Shakira had been the one to establish the condition that Chía wouldn't be present in the living arrangements with her children. But according to this new information, it would be Milan and Sasha who have made their stance clear.

During his stay in Miami, Piqué has focused on enjoying time with his children while Shakira is in Mexico preparing for her tour, which begins on February 11 in Brazil. Thus, the former Barça player has taken this time to strengthen the bond with them.

What seemed like an imposition by Shakira, in reality, would have been a decision by the children themselves. With this unexpected turn, Clara Chía remains out of the family equation, while Piqué tries to balance his new life between Barcelona and Miami.